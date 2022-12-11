RUTLAND — The Mount Anthony girls basketball team controlled what they could in Saturday’s season-opener against Essex in the North-South Classic held inside Rutland’s Keefe Gymnasium. While the Hornets bested the Patriots 57-26, first-year MAU coach Daemond Carter liked the fight he saw from his group.
“That’s the thing we can control: effort, effort, effort,” Carter said. “And that’s what the girls did today.”
It was less than an ideal start for MAU. Essex raced out to a 7-0 lead 40 seconds into the contest. Essex’s Gabrielle Spagnuolo-Chawla hit a step-back midrange jumper to get things started followed by a made 3-pointer from Breya Montague, three of her game-high 18 points. Essex used a full court press, forcing a MAU turnover on the following possession, and Bianca Williams scored two of her 10 points on a layup. Before MAU could settle in, they trailed 7-0.
They showed that effort Carter mentioned throughout the remainder of the quarter, holding the Hornets without a field goal for the next seven minutes, until a Montague layup with 40 seconds remaining in the quarter.
“We’re used to getting hit by 8 to 10 points, and never responding, and just laying down,” Carter said. “I’m really proud of this group for not laying down.”
The MAU offense couldn’t get anything going throughout much of the first half, with a Madisyn Moore floater midway through the first quarter the lone points through the first 15 minutes of the game. Facing a 25-2 deficit with one minute remaining in the first half, it would have been easy for the Patriots to quit.
Instead, Grace McQueeny converted a layup in transition with 50 seconds remaining, and on the following possession Alexia Allard banked-in a floater in the closing seconds of the half.
That gave the Patriots a bit of offensive rhythm it had been searching for all game. They rode that momentum into the third quarter, where they scored 13 of their 26 points in the game.
McQueeny led MAU with 6 points, including a 3-pointer in the third. Moore, Madisyn Crossman and Abby Sekora each added 5 points for the Patriots.
Sekora was a big presence on the boards, grabbing a handful of offensive rebounds. Carter said he was especially pleased with how his team attacked the boards against a tough northern opponent.
MAU (0-1) hosts Hoosick Falls Monday at 7 p.m. for its home opener.