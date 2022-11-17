Mount Anthony's five senior captains and coach Chad Gordon returned to Rutland High School's Alumni Field on Sunday, roughly 24 hours removed from winning the Division II football championship.
Their agenda quickly shifted to the North/South all-star football game, which will be played Sunday at 1 p.m. at Norwich University.
Somewhere, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick — who famously started a "no days-off" chant during a 2017 Super Bowl parade in Boston — was cracking a rare smile at Mount Anthony's work ethic.
Linemen Connor Barrett and Ian White, tight end Braeden Billert, and running backs Ayman Naser and Josh Worthington represent MAU on the South roster.
Gordon is the coach for the South, while Mount Abraham’s Jeff Stein will lead the North.
Burr and Burton's Michael Crabtree, Jakob Crossman, Miles Kaplan, Eric Mulroy, Trevor Greene and Nathan Smilko are also on the South's roster.
The South has won the last two renditions of the game, but the North holds an 11-9 advantage heading into the 21st meeting.
Kickoff for the annual contest that wraps up the Vermont fall high school sports season is at 1 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time and available on line at https://www.nffvt.org/game. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.
All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.