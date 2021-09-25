BRATTLEBORO — After running the ball nine times on Saturday afternoon on Natowich Field, Hayden Gaudette was ready for one more handoff.
This time, he was given the Elwell Trophy.
“It felt amazing,” said Mount Anthony Union’s senior fullback of the experience. “I’ve never had it at our school. The last time we won it was in 2014 when I was a water boy.”
Gaudette gained 35 rushing yards and also scored a touchdown as the visiting Patriots defeated Brattleboro 36-12.
“Defensively, we just wanted to create turnovers and give the ball back to our offense,” Gaudette noted while holding the trophy tightly.
MAU got an interception from Cameron Becker, a couple of Tyler Thibodeau sacks, and a pair of fumble recoveries during the contest.
The Colonels, who hold a 27-19 edge in the rivalry series, stole a 6-0 lead when Devin Speno connected with Tristan Evans midway through the first quarter.
MAU would then score 36 consecutive points. Tanner Bushee fired TD strikes to Carter Thompson and Braeden Billert, while Ayman Naser, Cole Gino and Gaudette all chipped in with a run to the house.
With his team trailing 36-6, Evans would strike again. The junior wide receiver got behind the Patriots’ defense for a 35-yard TD pass from Karson Elliott to cap the scoring.
In front of a sell-out crowd, the 1-3 Colonels got a sack from Willem Thurber, a tackle for loss by Charlie Clark, a hurry from Noah White, and a nice pass breakup by Aaron Petrie.
The purple and white will travel to Hartford in Week 5.
MAU stats: Passing — Tanner Bushee 10/19 for 183 yards, 2 TD. Rushing — Ayman Naser 17 carries for 88 yards, TD. Tanner Bushee 7 carries for 38 yards. Hayden Gaudette 9 carries for 35 yards, TD. Cole Gino 1 carry for 6 yards, TD. Gavin Schnoop 1 carry for 0 yards. Receiving — Braeden Billert 3 catches for 62 yards, TD. Carter Thompson 3 catches for 61 yards, TD. Austin Grogan 3 catches for 46 yards. Ayman Naser 1 catch for 14 yards.
Brattleboro stats: Passing — Devin Speno 9/15 for 68 yards, TD, INT. Karson Elliott 4/7 for 60 yards and 1 TD. Rushing — Noah Perruse 11 carries for 65 yards. Karson Elliott 2 runs for 27 yards. Cam Frost 11 carries for 23 yards. Aaron Petrie 1 carry for 7 yards. Receiving — Willem Thurber 3 catches for 47 yards. Tristan Evans 2 catches for 41 yards, 2 TD. Aaron Petrie 7 catches for 40 yards. Cam Frost 1 catch for -1 yards.
Brattleboro hosts Mount Anthony Union High School during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Mount Anthony’s Tanner Bushee runs the ball for a first down against Brattleboro during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player to throw the ball to during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Mount Anthony’s Tanner Bushee throws a touchdown pass during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno gets taken down behind the line of scrimmage during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Mount Anthony’s Tanner Bushee runs the ball for a first down against Brattleboro during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Mount Anthony’s Tanner Bushee runs the ball for a first down against Brattleboro during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno looks for an open player to throw the ball to during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Mount Anthony’s Tanner Bushee throws a touchdown pass during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Brattleboro’s Devin Speno gets taken down behind the line of scrimmage during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
Mount Anthony’s Tanner Bushee runs the ball for a first down against Brattleboro during a football game at Brattleboro Union High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2201.
