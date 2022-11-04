BENNINGTON — Opponents in Division II may not want to read this, but Mount Anthony football is peaking at the right time.
Fresh off a 57-14 thrashing of North Country in the quarterfinals last Thursday, MAU coach Chad Gordon likes where his guys are at heading into tonight’s semi-final home game against No. 3 Fair Haven
“When you enter the postseason, you want to be playing your best football and the last two weeks. We’ve done that,’’ Gordon said. “And it has continued into practice this week.”
MAU concluded its regular season with a 40-23 win in a rivalry game against Brattleboro. In that contest, Patriots running back Ayman Naser set a school-record with 312 rushing yards.
While that number may jump out at you, a solid run game has been the identity for the Patriots offense all fall. MAU is averaging exactly 300 rush yards per game this season, with 2,400 through eight games. Naser has nearly half of those yards, with 1,149 to date.
In front of any successful running game is an impactful offensive line, and the Patriots just so happen to have a great one.
Gordon, a math teacher at MAU, leans on numbers to explain the importance of the O-line.
“Our breakdown every time we have an [O-line] individual practice is “5/11ths strong,”” Gordon said. “It’s one unit, the largest unit on the team … I think that’s the mentality, you can’t be a selfish lineman.”
Gordon would know that mentality, as a former MAU lineman himself.
“Every one of those guys will do whatever it takes to be successful, and that means doing the grunt work, fighting, clawing, scratching and doing what they have to.”
It helps to have two captains anchoring the unit in Connor Barrett and Ian White. What has made the line’s performances so special ,though, is its effectiveness despite multiple personnel changes.
David Janz, a newcomer to the MAU football program this fall, began the season as the starting left tackle. A season-ending knee injury sidelined him just a few weeks in. Corbyn Hayes began the season at starting right tackle, but also missed time with an injury. Landen Quackenbush and Chris Wilder have filled those starting roles, and the unit hasn’t missed a beat. Hayes has recovered from his injury and is in the “next man-up” role at the moment, one that Quackenbush filled heading into the year.
Riley Britch rounds out the MAU starters up front.
Fair Haven offers its own talent up front, highlighted by captain David Dorn.
The Slaters offense runs through dual-threat quarterback Joe Buxton, who has led Fair Haven to three straight 30-plus point performances. Gordon, who watched Fair Haven play Bellows Falls Week 2 in person, said the Slaters signal caller has continued to improve as the year goes on.
“He’s definitely on a roll, he’s gotten better every game this year,” he said. “It’s hard to defend when someone’s a dual-threat like that.”
Meanwhile, MAU’s defense has held its opponents to 16 points per game behind strong play from Braeden Billert, Aaron Johnson and Tyler Thibodeau.
Tonight marks the second straight year Spinelli Field will host a semifinal game, something that hadn’t happened since 1994 before last fall. That success isn’t lost on MAU’s coach.
“It shows the work the guys put in year round,” Gordon said. “A lot of the guys are multi-sport athletes, I attribute that to our success … and the commitment they make to the weight room and the improvement over the summer.”
Tonight’s game will be the final at Spinelli Field this fall. Gordon feels like the Patriots have a solid home field advantage thanks to MAU nation.
“We’ve had a great fan base, not just the student section but the community, the alumni, the parents,” he said. “The Bennington area has been fantastic, and I’m glad we can hopefully put a show on for them.”