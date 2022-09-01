BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony football has some unfinished business it’s looking to attend to this fall.
Making its first championship game appearance in 27 years last year doesn’t have the folks in Bennington feeling content, especially after the result of that Nov. 13, 2021 contest: a 57-35 loss to Bellows Falls.
“We’ve got some unfinished business from last year,” coach Chad Gordon said during Thursday afternoon’s walkthrough practice, roughly 24 hours prior to their season-opener at Colchester on Friday night.
Gordon admitted “it’s a fine line between being cocky and confident” as a team, but MAU certainly has a lot to feel good about after retaining integral pieces from last year’s 8-3 season while adding some key additions to the roster.
The biggest difference Gordon sees in this year’s squad?
“We’ve got more depth this year than we’ve ever had at offensive line. We’ve got some size.”
Despite losing captain Andrew Gilbert and fellow senior Daniel Khan to graduation, the Patriots’ O-line is revamped and appears to be a strength of the team. Part of that is because of two new varsity players.
Corbin Hayes is one half of that equation. The 6-foot-2, 280 sophomore offers a big body that Gordon has placed at right tackle for MAU.
“Corbin really hit the weight room all last year as a freshman, and really came into camp and did a great job,” Gordon said.
The other piece to that puzzle will protect starting QB Tanner Bushee’s blindside this fall is left tackle David Janes, a senior transfer student from Drury (Mass.) High School.
Janes offers even a little more size than Hayes, measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds.
“He’s very agile for a big guy,” Gordon said.
The newcomers will mesh with some proven leaders up front, as the other three offensive linemen are returning starters, including a couple of newly appointed team captains.
Returning starting center Connor Barrett and fellow senior Ian White are two of the five captains for the 2022 Patriots. White is sliding from tackle to guard for his senior season, and sophomore Riley Britch rounds out the starting linemen.
Braeden Billert, Ayman Naser and Josh Worthington round out the 2022 MAU captains and will all factor in on both sides of the ball.
Billet is a playmaking tight end with sure hands and a knack for fighting through contact. In Naser, MAU retains its number one rushing threat from 2021 and another key piece to the offensive identity of the team.
Josh Worthington is a two-way starter who also serves as the team’s kicker.
“We’ve got some good athletes returning on offense,” Gordon said. “Those guys were in the weight room, they worked all summer, they went to camps; you can really see the growth and the maturity of having seniors on the field. It makes a difference.”
Worthington’s football journey is a unique one. He decided to go out for the football team as a kicker. After sticking to that role as an underclassmen, he began getting reps at defensive back. Now, he’s a two-way starter.
The senior captain is eager to get back on the field after last year’s sour ending.
“After last year’s state championship game, it just really hit me hard,” Worthington said. So, all the work for this season happened in the offseason, I got myself ready for the season. I’m ready to prove something [Friday night].”
Coach Gordon attributes Worthington’s that to his work ethic.
“He’s the epitome of what hard work will do,” Gordon said. “He’s got what you want to be a captain, guys look up to him and he does the little things right.”
Bushee, in his second year running the MAU offense, feels like the team chemistry is at an all time high in Bennington.
“I think we’ve gelled significantly compared to last year,” he said. “And personally, I feel like my game has gotten better. But as a team, that’s really what matters and I feel like with my contribution and everybody’s contribution on the field, this team’s gonna be doing something great this year.”
MAU kicks off its season on the road tonight at Colchester, a team that dropped from Division I last season.
Gordon believes MAU had a strong preseason and is focused on the task at hand: a week one win over Colchester.
“Every day we try to get a little bit better, try to build on what we did,” he said. “They’ve had a good focus on Colchester all in the last probably 10 days.”
The Patriots are eager to prove that they’re here to stay as a legitimate threat in Division II.
“I feel great. I’m excited,” Bushee said about 24 hours away from kickoff. “I know everybody’s excited … we’re just gonna have fun [Friday night]. I think we’re gonna do just fine.”