BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony put on a masterclass of a football game Friday night in the Division II semifinals, handling Fair Haven 49-8 to advance to its second state championship game in as many years.
The No. 2 Patriots and No. 3 Slaters appeared, on paper at least, to be a similar matchup. Once the opening kickoff commenced, MAU quickly dispelled that notion.
The Patriots offer plenty of offensive firepower, and they all contributed to the blowout win.
While the focus of late has been on MAU’s running game, quarterback Tanner Bushee showed he can sling it with the best in the state.
Bushee only attempted nine passes on the night, completing six, but he made each one count. He finished with 240 yards through the air, and spread those targets around while doing so.
His first pass went to Carter Thompson during MAU’s first offensive possession. Bushee hit his receiver on a 10-yard out on second and short near midfield. As Thompson turned upfield, he was face-to-face with a Slaters defensive back. No problem for the shifty junior, who slid past the Slaters defender with a hesitation move and hugged the sideline as he raced down the field. As a pair of Fair Haven defenders closed in on him, Thompson showed spectacular field vision and cut back towards the middle of the field for the 62-yard score.
Bushee’s next pass attempt was just as effective,
After Aaron Johnson picked off Slaters quarterback Joe Buxton on the goal line, MAU faced a third and nine from its 14-yard line. The Patriots went to the screen game, and Josh Worthington was the beneficiary of a perfectly-timed wide receiver screen. Bushee rolled out right and let the Fair Haven pass rush step to him before reversing the field to the left, finding Worthington without a Slaters defender in sight. The only other three players within sight was the right side of the MAU offensive line, who escorted the Patriots captain down the field. Fair Haven’s Trey Lee took a nice angle and pursued the play, catching up to Worthington around the 20-yard line, but the Patriots back juked out the would-be tackler and took it to the house for an 86-yard score.
“You could feel the momentum swing from there,” said MAU coach Chad Gordon.
Bushee and tight end Braeden Billert also linked up for 33 and 31 yard scores in the quarter as MAU raced out to a 42-0 lead by the half.
While the passing game looked as efficient as it has all season, the run game continued to play an integral part.
The Patriots didn't reach their season average of 300 rushing yards per game, but they were close with 228. Ayman Naser once again looked impressive, turning 17 carries into 103 yards and two touchdowns. Bushee continued to be a dual-threat running the read option, adding 74 yards on the ground and a score of his own.
Then there was the defense, who forced five Slaters turnover. Naser and Bushee showed their two-way prowess, each getting their hands on an interception. Johnson had two picks for the Patriots, while Sean MacDonald also fell on a Slaters fumble. Fair Haven found the end zone with 28.3 seconds remaining, as Buxton found senior Nate Jones for an 18-yard touchdown.
You couldn’t have drawn up a better MAU performance.
“I told the guys before the game, ‘football is like life.’ You don't get what you want; Everyone wants to win – you get what you work for,” Gordon said. “ And the guys have put the work in and this is the result of putting work in.”
That work has MAU in the championship game against familiar foe Bellows Falls for the second straight fall. The championship game will be played at Rutland High School, kickoff time is yet to be announced.