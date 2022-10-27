BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony football advanced to the Division II semifinal round on Thursday night, defeating North Country 57-14 at Spinelli Field behind a dominant defensive showing and a quick-strike offense.
The Patriots set the tone on the defensive side of the ball, pressuring Falcons quarterback Watson Laffoon on nearly every one of his 22 pass attempts. The MAU defensive line won its assignment early and often, living in the North Country backfield.
It all started on the opening drive. The Patriots won the coin toss and deferred until the second half, letting the defense set the tone on the opening possession of the game.
After a couple of Falcons first downs picked up by Laffoon on the ground, their drive stalled when Connor Barrett brought the quarterback down for a 7-yard sack on second down and five. The Falcons were then flagged for a false start, and lost five yards on the ensuing run play, forcing a punt that only traveled 10 yards, setting the Patriots up at the North Country 48 for their first offensive series.
As was the case the entirety of the night, it didn’t take long for the MAU offense to find the end zone. On the third play of the series, Patriots quarterback Tanner Bushee rushed for a 19-yard score, his first of four touchdowns throughout the night.
With North Country once again around midfield on the ensuing series, it was Tyrese Pratt’s turn to bring down the Falcons quarterback. As he did, punched the ball out of Laffoon’s grasp, forcing a fumble. What happened next really tipped the momentum in MAU’s favor for the remaining 40 minutes of the contest.
Trailing the play Barrett saw the football on the ground, scooped it up and raced down the sideline 50-yards for the defensive score. The senior captain scored his first varsity touchdown via a “thick-six” as MAU coach Chad Gordon, a former Patriots lineman himself, affectionately called it.
As the starting center on offense, Barrett is accustomed to creating the running lanes for his offensive weapons and helping them move the ball down the field. He credited Pratt — who tied a school record with three sacks on the night — for creating the play, and said it was a nice change of pace to find the end zone himself.
“I’m a lineman, I don’t get any of the glory; I do it for Ayman [Naser], Tanner [Bushee] and Josh [Worthington],” Barrett said. “It was kind of nice, a nice change of scenery.”
Barrett’s defensive score put MAU ahead 14-0 early, and the Patriots never looked back. The linemen believes everything is clicking for a team trying to reach its second championship game appearance in as many years.
“We played great – I love these guys and I think that we have the right mentality and coaches leading us in the right path.”
The Patriots offense was as efficient as you’ll ever see a team be. The varsity offense played six series, each producing a touchdown. Even more jarring, it took the unit just 16 plays to produce those 43 points. Quick drives were the name of the game Thursday night in Bennington. Three series were one-play scores.
The first of which came after Tyler Thibodeau punched the ball out of Laffoon’s hands early in the second quarter, forcing a fumble that Braeden Billert fell on at the North Country 35-yard line.
Bushee led the Patriots offense back onto the field, and attempted his first pass of the day. He hit receiver Carter Thompson on a 10-yard out, hugging the left sideline. Thompson side-stepped his defender and tightroped down the sideline for the 35-yard score to put MAU ahead 29-0.
The first offensive play of the second half was another one-play score. Bushee kept the ball himself and raced down the middle of the field for a 50-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 43-7.
A couple of minutes later, Josh Worthington started and ended the following MAU drive with his 61-yard touchdown run.
The other two drives took three and seven plays, respectively, for MAU to find the end zone. Ayman Naser (15-yard TD) and Bushee (31-yard TD) finished those drives with scores on the ground.
MAU did have a seventh offensive series, run by the bulk of its junior varsity team late in the fourth quarter. That drive was MAU’s longest of the night, spanning eight plays, but ended in a similar fashion: with a touchdown.
Tatum Stratton capped that drive off with a 3-yard rushing touchdown as MAU continued to cruise.
The confidence is high in Bennington as the Patriots await the winner of Saturday night’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 Fair Haven and No. 6 Lyndon. Gordon said Thursday’s night performance is what his Patriots are capable of week in and week out.
“The guys executed, they’re hungry and they are doing what we’re asking them to do,” Gordon said. “We’ve always said from the beginning about believing in yourself, and this team’s got some confidence, they’re believing in themselves and we’re showing what we can do when we execute.”