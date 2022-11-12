Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

RUTLAND — Mount Anthony football defeated Bellows Falls 24-17 in double overtime on Saturday to win its first state championship in 28 years. 

The Patriots stuffed a Bellows Falls run inches short of the goal line on fourth and goal to clinch the win.

PHOTOS: MAU beats Bellows Falls to win state title

1 of 120