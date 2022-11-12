RUTLAND — Mount Anthony football defeated Bellows Falls 24-17 in double overtime on Saturday to win its first state championship in 28 years.
The Patriots stuffed a Bellows Falls run inches short of the goal line on fourth and goal to clinch the win.
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
PHOTOS: MAU beats Bellows Falls to win state title
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Walker James makes it through MAU’s defense during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
MAU’s Carter Thompson tackles Bellows Falls’ Cole Moore during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Walker James catches the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Walker James catches the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Bellows Falls’ Cole Moore tackles MAU’s Ayman Naser during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
MAU’s Josh Worthington runs the ball for a first down during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
