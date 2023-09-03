TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — Moriah executed a fourth quarter comeback to beat Mount Anthony football on Friday night.
The Patriots led 13-8 entering the final quarter, but couldn’t hold on for the victory as the Vikings scored twice on the ground on their way to a 20-13 win.
Jonathan Garland drew the start at quarterback for the Patriots, completing four of his 11 attempts for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Senior Carter Thompson was on the other end of that score, hauling in a 30-yarder to give the Patriots the 13-8 lead in the second quarter. Thompson finished with three receptions for 70 yards.
Garland added 16 yards with his legs on nine attempts, also losing a fumble.
The Patriots won the turnover battle, forcing three takeaways. Aiden Riordan and Asa Reis each recovered a fumble, and Brice Mailhot picked off a Moriah pass attempt.
Reis led the Patriots ground attack, totaling 25 yards on five touches. All of his yards came on one touch, finding the end zone on a 25 yard rush to open the game’s scoring in the second.
Moriah had an efficient running attack, finishing with 228 yards on the ground.
The Patriots were stranded in New York in the early hours of Saturday morning after their coach bus broke down, according to a Facebook post by head coach Chad Gordon. They eventually made it back to Bennington at roughly 5 a.m.
MAU (0-1) plays at Fair Haven (1-0) Friday at 7 p.m.