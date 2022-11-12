RUTLAND — Mount Anthony football waited 28 years for this moment, so a couple of overtime periods in Saturday’s Division II state title clash against undefeated Bellows Falls wasn’t going to deter them.
In fact, when the score was knotted at 14-all after 48 minutes, MAU was more prepared than it had been all season for the situation.
That’s thanks to the Patriots’ final full-contact practice of the year on Wednesday, where they simulated an overtime period for the first time all season. Preparation, meet opportunity.
In dramatic fashion, MAU pulled off its first state championship victory since 1994, defeating BF 24-17 in double overtime.
“It’s the first time we practiced that all year; you can't write a movie script like that,” Gordon said.
1 of 120
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Purchase local photo online.
PHOTOS: MAU beats Bellows Falls to win state title
1 of 120
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Purchase local photo online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Walker James makes it through MAU’s defense during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
MAU’s Carter Thompson tackles Bellows Falls’ Cole Moore during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Walker James catches the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Walker James catches the ball in the end zone for the first touchdown during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bellows Falls’ Cole Moore tackles MAU’s Ayman Naser during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
MAU’s Josh Worthington runs the ball for a first down during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Number one seeded Bellows Falls and second seeded MAU faced off against each other during the Division 2 Football Championship game at Rutland High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.