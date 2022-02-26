BURLINGTON — Needing a win to extend its season, the Mount Anthony boys basketball team hit the road for a trip on Saturday up to Burlington and gave the Seahorses all they could handle. A tense game ultimately went in Burlington’s favor, however, downing the Patriots 61-48 and ending MAU’s season.
The Patriots faced a 31-14 deficit at the 5:34 mark of the second quarter after a Burlington layup.
Burlington jumped out to the lead by forcing a handful of MAU turnovers with its full court press. MAU had its fits getting the ball over half court, leading to some quick and easy baskets for the Seahorses. Burlington also utilized its major height advantage early, getting second and third chances at scores thanks to offensive rebounds. Burlington looked as though it was going to put the game to bed early.
But, as has been the case all season, MAU continued battling.
“That’s what we’ve talked about all year, they have just fought,” said MAU coach Hunter Stratton. “No matter what they have played hard, every game.”
The deficit was trimmed to 10 by the time both teams headed for the locker room. MAU closed the quarter on a 9-2 run, highlighted by a sweet euro-step on the left baseline by Austin Bellville to get by his defender. Another Seahorse came to help and Bellville finished through contact, banking in a shot a few feet away from the hoop with 3:49 remaining in the half.
MAU struck first in the third on a Carter Thompson 3-ball 30 seconds into the quarter, bringing MAU back within single digits.
After a post score by Burlington’s Ngor Nyal on the other end, Braeden Billert hit another MAU 3-ball and the Patriots were back within two possessions, trailing 35-29.
As MAU’s big man, Billert did his best to keep Burlington off the boards. His nine points were also crucial for MAU, but his biggest contribution didn’t show up in the box score. Five separate times, the MAU junior sacrificed his body and drew a charge. That unselfish play minimized Burlington’s height advantage, as the Seahorses were hesitant to drive into the lane.
“The kid steps up and makes big plays. Every time you need that play, that charge — kids are coming down the hoop, they got an easy shot and he just steps up,” said Stratton. “He's not afraid to give up his body. Kid’s a warrior, he’s unbelievable.”
Burlington absorbed the early second-half blow from MAU and answered, building the lead back up to 11 with 1:03 left in the third on a strong and-one putback from guard Mohamed Moge.
After a MAU miss, senior Austin Grogan made a nice defensive play. Creeping near half court, he made a read on a soft pass and beat his man to the ball reminiscent of his days playing free safety for MAU football.
He laid in an uncontested layup to bring the Patriots back within single digits, 46-37.
Then, with just 3.2 seconds left in the quarter, Burlington caught a break. An official made his way to the MAU bench, appearing to instruct the team to sit down.
Stratton, a few steps on the court, asked the referee a question. As the referee walked away from the MAU coach, Stratton could be heard saying “I asked you a question!” The official turned around and gave Stratton a technical foul.
Moge hit both shots from the line, and Burlington’s lead grew to 11 heading into the final quarter.
Stratton adamantly denied he deserved to be issued a technical foul in that situation.
“I've never seen anyone get teed-up for that. I've been around a lot of basketball. I run events. I don't like that stuff. I don't want that. I don't want that in my events, I don't want it in high school basketball, but I did not deserve a technical — I'm very clear on that. I did not deserve a technical and that hurts us.”
MAU wasn’t done fighting. Caz Amoroso finished on a strong take to the hoop with 6:46 remaining, bringing MAU back within nine. Billert drew a foul 20 seconds later and hit one of two from the charity stripe bringing the score to 48-40.
With 3:20 left, Burlington’s Charite Dzingou scored on a post touch giving the Seahorses a nine point advantage.
The Patriots responded with one last run as they desperately fought to extend their season.
A Bellville layup was paired with a MAU defensive stop. Then, Billert went to work on the offensive glass and scored a putback with 2:16 remaining, cutting the Burlington lead to 53-48.
With Burlington swinging the ball around the perimeter, MAU was forced to foul with 1:40 left, sending Amari Fraser to the line in a one-and-one situation. His free throw was short, but Burlington grabbed the offensive rebound forcing MAU to once again foul with 1:26 left in a two-possession game.
Once again it was Fraser, this time hitting the first and missing the second. MAU grabbed the rebound and pushed the tempo, trailing by six with just 100 seconds left.
Driving to the lane, MAU kicked the ball to a trailing Thompson open in the corner for a good look at a 3-pointer. But as the pass was made a Burlington defender stepped in and absorbed the contact, drawing a charge and giving the ball back to the Seahorses.
MAU fouled Mage this time who hit both shots, extending Burlington’s lead to eight with 1:12 left.
MAU missed on the other end, and were called for an intentional foul, giving Burlington two attempts at the line and the ball.
With the realization that the final seconds of the season were ticking away, Stratton was assessed his second technical foul after saying something to the referee.
And just like that his first season at the helm of MAU came to an end, 43.7 seconds before his team would wrap up its 5-15 season.
With nine returning players, Stratton is hopeful MAU can build off of this season. He said the team will miss all four of its seniors: Amoroso, Nate Potter, Cole Gino and Grogan.
The never quit attitude starts with Grogan according to his coach. Stratton said that fiery mindset will be deeply missed, calling the senior guard the heartbeat of this year’s squad.
“I've never in my life seen a kid with more heart than that kid,” Stratton said. “He is so tough and that's something that you're gonna miss on a team."