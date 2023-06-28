DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Anika Goodhue, a Mount Anthony field hockey alumna, has been selected to revitalize the UMass Dartmouth field hockey program. The 2006 MAU graduate was recently named UMass Dartmouth's first full-time field hockey head coach in two decades.
"I am honored to be named the next head field hockey coach at UMass Dartmouth," stated Goodhue. "I want to thank Director of Athletics Lori Hendricks, Associate Director of Athletics Amanda Van Voorhis and the search committee for the incredible opportunity to lead this program and its inspiring group of student-athletes. UMass Dartmouth embodies the best of what Division III athletics has to offer. From the moment I arrived on campus, I knew that UMass Dartmouth had a community unlike any other and one whose values echo those of my own. I am beyond excited to get started with such a driven and electric group of student-athletes and colleagues."
Goodhue spent four seasons as an assistant coach at MAU, from 2010-2014, according to her Linkedin profile. The Patriots reached two Division I semifinals during that stretch, amassing an overall record of 34-29-7. She moved on to several college roles, including most recently serving as an assistant and interim head coach for Williams College.
"UMass Dartmouth wants to elevate its field hockey program, and Anika Goodhue is exactly the right person for this work," Hendricks said in a statement. "Her resume, most recently as a member of one of the NCAA Final Four field hockey coaching staffs, punctuates her success at developing champions. She is going to recruit top talent and develop these young people for a life of excellence."
During her time in Williamstown, Goodhue helped guide the Ephs to a 15-6 overall record, including a 6-4 mark in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) standings. Williams advanced to the NESCAC Semifinals, falling to the eventual five-time repeat National Champion Middlebury Panthers. The Ephs earned the at-large bid into the NCAA tournament, recording three straight victories before falling to national runner-ip, Johns Hopkins in the semifinals. Among the players she helped mentor included the several NCAA All-Tournament Team honorees, the NESCAC Player of the Year, the NFHCA Regional Player of the Year, the NESCAC Rookie of the Year and an NFHCA All-America First Team selection.
Prior to her time at Williams, Goodhue spent two years as a graduate assistant coach at Smith College, while earning her Master's in Exercise and Sport Studies. In her time at Smith, the Pioneers appeared in NEWMAC postseason play and had two athletes recognized as both NEWMAC All-Conference Team Selections and NCAA DIII All-Region Selections.
Prior to assisting at Smith, Goodhue served as the head coach at Elms College from 2016 to 2020. During her time leading the Blazers, Elms delivered their winningest seasons since 1989. The Blazers appeared in two NECC Championships, winning one in 2017 and earned an NCAA DIII statistical champion honor. The team was recognized with 13 NECC All-Conference Team selections, 10 NECC Player of the Week honors, and 1 NFHCA National Offensive Player of the Week.
Further, Goodhue improved the team's performance in nearly every statistical category, including goals scored, offensive corner percentage, save percentage, and points earned while coaching five program record-setting athletes.
Before Elms, Goodhue served as an Assistant Coach for two years at Connecticut College. During her time at Connecticut, the Camels were 11-19 overall and were awarded 2 NCAA DIII All-Region Selections.
Goodhue also serves as the WMass Regional Director for the HTC Field Hockey Club. With HTC, Goodhue runs a minimum of two practice locations per season throughout Western Mass, coaches and trains elite travel indoor and outdoor teams, and orchestrates coaching development.
Goodhue is a 2010 graduate of Smith College where she was a four-year member of the Pioneers field hockey team while pursuing a B.A. in Psychology and a minor in Exercise and Sport Sciences. She served as a team captain her senior year. During a versatile career as an all-utility player, Goodhue registered five goals, 18 assists, and one defensive save. In addition, Goodhue spent six months in Australia where she played with the University of Melbourne Hockey Club.