BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony fans gathered along Park Street early Saturday morning with signs, cowbells and school spirit to send off the football team prior to its Division II state championship game against Bellows Falls. Two Bennington police cars escorted the team busses off of school grounds.
MAU and Bellows Falls play at 11 a.m. at Alumni Field in Rutland. MAU is searching for its first football state championship in 27 years.
Look for coverage this afternoon, or follow @Mawson_Sports on Twitter for live updates on the game.