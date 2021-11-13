Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony fans gathered along Park Street early Saturday morning with signs, cowbells and school spirit to send off the football team prior to its Division II state championship game against Bellows Falls. Two Bennington police cars escorted the team busses off of school grounds.

MAU and Bellows Falls play at 11 a.m. at Alumni Field in Rutland. MAU is searching for its first football state championship in 27 years. 

Look for coverage this afternoon, or follow @Mawson_Sports on Twitter for live updates on the game.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.