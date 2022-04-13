BENNINGTON — It’s still very early in the season, but the Mount Anthony baseball team is beginning to establish its identity.
A big factor in doing so is players carving out their roles and Colby Granger did just that when given the ball with two outs in the top of the fifth inning against Hartford on Wednesday.
Granger entered with a two run lead, but Hartford had runners on the corners and the Hurricanes' number 3 hitter, Zach Johnson, up to bat. It was a pivotal moment in determining the winner, and Granger stepped up in a big way.
Johnson worked the count full and Granger delivered one of his best pitches of the afternoon, painting the outside part of the strike zone to catch the left-hander looking and getting the Patriots out of the jam.
Granger closed the door over the final two innings and MAU held on for a 3-1 victory.
“Colby doesn't show any emotion, you never know whether he's happy or sad,” said MAU skipper Trevor Coyne.
That ice-cold demeanor helped Granger come up clutch for the Patriots on a day where the defensive struggles nearly cost them.
After a clean defensive debut, MAU committed 4 errors on Wednesday. The lone Hartford run came on a fly ball to center field that popped out of Tristan Gardner’s glove in the third, allowing a runner standing on third to easily score.
Though MAU hopes to tighten up some of the defensive miscues moving forward, there were also a couple highlight plays in the field.
The play directly before the error is a perfect example. Hartford was threatening with runners on the corners and no outs. Johnson stepped to the plate and hammered a line drive to the right side.
Patrolling first base, Connor Hannan got a perfect beat on the ball and made a spectacular diving catch for the out. Hartford sent the man on first before MAU starter Jake Tibbetts released the ball, making for an easy double play for Hannan. The play saved at least one run and halted the Hartford momentum instantly.
That wasn’t the only time Hannan flashed his leather. With no outs in the top of the sixth and a man on first base, Hartford’s Matt Hayes smashed a ball to right field. Tibbetts tried to make a diving catch but was unable to secure the ball, letting it by him. By the time Tibbetts got to the ball, the man on first was at third and heading home. Tibbetts fired a perfect relay to Hannan at first, who turned and slung the relay to Nat Greenslet who applied the tag to get the out at the plate.
After tossing 6 innings in MAU’s opener on Monday, Hannan’s arm was still a little sore so instead of playing his normal position at third, he manned first. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Patriots, as he saved at least two runs from scoring with his defense.
Hannan wasn't the only first baseman making highlight reel plays on Wednesday. Hartford's Shane Jenks made a phenomenal over-the-shoulder catch on a foul ball off the bat of Worthington in the bottom of the fifth. The Hartford first baseman sprinted roughly 80 feet before tumbling down and securing the catch.
Offensively, MAU managed just 2 hits all afternoon. They continued to have a patient approach at the plate, drawing 6 walks.
The runs came when they needed to, starting with a hard hit ground ball to short by Gardner in the second inning that brought home Hannon.
MAU tacked on two more in the third, first on another hard hit grounder to short, this time by Tibbetts that brought Carter Thompson home. Then in the next at-bat, Greenslet hit a deep sacrifice fly to left field that allowed Josh Worthington to cross the plate.
Tibbetts tossed 4 ⅔ innings in his starting effort, walking 3 and allowed just 1 hit while striking out 7 batters. The only run he allowed was unearned.
Cranger closed the door, finishing off the final 2 ⅓ innings. He also allowed 1 hit while walking 1 batter and fanning 3.
It’s a big win that brings MAU to 2-0 on the season with another tough test in South Burlington slated for Friday.
“I think this win will give us more confidence on Friday to play them,” Coyne said.
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.