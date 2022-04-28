BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse defeated Brattleboro 13-5 on Thursday afternoon.
Henry Frechette led the way offensively, scoring four goals and assisting on a couple more MAU scores.
Cameron Cummings and James Murphy each put two into the back of the net and assisted on one score.
Nate Potter played facilitator for the Patriots, assisting on a team-high scores while scoring once himself.
Aiden Moscarello also put a pair into the net for the Patriots and Sam Thompson got his first career varsity goal in the win.
It was a total team defensive effort for MAU, highlighted by the play of Cam Becker, Eric Whitman and Devon Hurley. That trio made things easier for MAU goalie Hayden Gaudette, who had a strong afternoon with 10 saves. Landon Brimmer also saw some run protecting the MAU cage, making two saves in several minutes of playing time.
The Patriots improve to 3-3 on the season and set their sights on Saturday’s match at Woodstock at 11 a.m.