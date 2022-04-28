MAUBLAX1 (copy)

Cam Cummings possesses a ground ball and gets by a couple Brattleboro defenders during a 2021 match.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse defeated Brattleboro 13-5 on Thursday afternoon.

Henry Frechette led the way offensively, scoring four goals and assisting on a couple more MAU scores.

Cameron Cummings and James Murphy each put two into the back of the net and assisted on one score.

Nate Potter played facilitator for the Patriots, assisting on a team-high scores while scoring once himself.

Aiden Moscarello also put a pair into the net for the Patriots and Sam Thompson got his first career varsity goal in the win.

It was a total team defensive effort for MAU, highlighted by the play of Cam Becker, Eric Whitman and Devon Hurley. That trio made things easier for MAU goalie Hayden Gaudette, who had a strong afternoon with 10 saves. Landon Brimmer also saw some run protecting the MAU cage, making two saves in several minutes of playing time.

The Patriots improve to 3-3 on the season and set their sights on Saturday’s match at Woodstock at 11 a.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.