BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys basketball takes pride in being a team led by its defense. The Patriots showed up in a big way on that end of the floor on Monday, holding rival Burr and Burton under 30 points as MAU grabbed a 41-29 win inside a rowdy Kates Gym.
The MAU defense was locked in from the start, not allowing a point until Will Morell grabbed an offensive rebound and layed in a putback with 55 seconds to go in the first quarter. By that point, the Patriots already put 10 points on the board.
“Our defense has been playing great all year,” said MAU coach Hunter Stratton. “These guys play hard. Every game they play solid, they don’t let guys by. If they do, we always have help there.”
Nate Smilko hit a floater 30 seconds later, but that’s all BBA would generate on offense for the quarter. MAU held its rival to four points over the opening eight minutes, setting the tone for the rest of the night.
MAU’s suffocating defense continued in the second quarter, again holding the Bulldogs to just four points in the quarter.
MAU couldn’t get much going on the offensive end themselves in the quarter. The Patriots also scored four points. Braeden Billert was responsible for both second quarter baskets, finishing near the rim on a pair of post touches.
MAU led 14-8 at the half. Instead of heading to the locker room like they’ve done all season, the Patriots stayed on the court and got some shots up. Stratton switched things up to try and get the Patriot offense flowing in the second half.
“We've been leading a lot at halftime and we lose leads in the third quarter, it’s been our kryptonite. So today we said ‘hey, let's just leave them upstairs and soak it in.’”
The move worked and the MAU offense responded with a 12 point third quarter. Carter Thompson scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the quarter.
The highlight of the night, though, came from MAU’s Austin Grogan.
The Patriot senior had possession in the backcourt midway through the third when a Bulldog defender pressured the guard and forced Grogan to pick up the ball. Despite a defender in his face, Grogan tossed a dime 80-plus feet over the head of another BBA defender and hit Billet on the other end of the court. Billert boxed his man out and won the position battle, easily laying in the Grogan dime and sending the Kates crazies into a frenzy.
That gave MAU a 19-13 advantage and signaled a turning point in momentum.
By the end of the quarter, the MAU lead grew to 26-16.
The finishing touch came with 6:36 left in the game. The ball found Billert in the right corner, and right in front of the student section the MAU big man splashed a 3-pointer, extending the lead to 30-16.
Kates Gym felt like its pre-pandemic self. Both the BBA and MAU student sections created a thunderous atmosphere. For MAU’s Thompson, a sophomore, it was the first time he’s played in that sort of atmosphere.
“It really got me to get in the zone and want to play ball,” Thompson said.
As for his team-high 15 points, Thompson knows the importance of facing the Bulldogs. He wasn’t going to let the Patriots’ rival come into their gym and steal a game.
“I didn't want to lose that game, that’s all it was — I wanted to get the ball and I didn't want to lose that game.”
Mission accomplished, as MAU earned its third win of the season. The Patriots go for win number four against a New York opponent in Fort Plain on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
BBA falls to 4-11 and looks to regroup Tuesday at Rutland.