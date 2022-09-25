UTICA, N.Y. — The Mount Anthony boys cross country team took third place in the 79th E.J. Herrmann Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, led by Thomas Scheetz’s fifth place finish, crossing the finish line in 19 minutes and 21 seconds.
Brady Beaudoin also found himself near the top, finishing 10th with his time of 20:21.
MAU finished third among the “big school” division, with 67 team points. Rome Free Academy (35) and Proctor (56) finished first and second, respectively. After MAU, Central Valley Academy (86) and Carthage (97) rounded out the top five.
Patriot Finn Payne found himself just outside the top 10, finishing 12th at 20:28.
Samuel Tock (18th, 21:51) and Jayden Thomas (26th, 24:18) rounded out the MAU placers.
The Patriots girls did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score, but Sophia Anisman
Impressed with her team-best time of 25:58, good for 16th overall.
Cara Rockwell (18th, 26:52) was right behind her, and Cree Pacher also competed, taking 29th with her time of 30:50.