BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony cross country has a few runners on both the boys and girls side of things who appear ready to set the pace this season. The question facing the Patriots and second-year cross country coach Amanda Mullen is who will step up and fill out the remaining slots?
MAU has a group of four Mullen believes will lead the girls’ team this fall in Ella Saccio, Sophia Anisman, Eden White and Claire Zimpfer. All four ran for MAU last fall. Saccio was the first Patriot to cross the finish line in a pair of meets, while Anisman, White and Zimpfer all had meets inside the top-10 finishers individually.
“All of those girls just continue to push each other,” Mullen said.
The leaders have distinguished themselves, but the rest of the girls will be competing for the fifth placement on the team — an important spot, as team scoring is based off a team’s five fastest times.
One of those athletes Mullen believes is on the cusp of contributing to the team score is Cara Rockwell, a newcomer to the sport. Rockwell traded in her soccer cleats for running shoes this fall. Rockwell competed as a pole vaulter and hurdler for MAU track last spring.
“She’ll probably end up being one of our final 5,6,7 [placements], which is huge because you never know what’s gonna happen,” Mullen said. Currently, MAU has 10 girls on its roster, though Mullen noted the possibility of additions once the school year begins.
It’s a similar story for the boys, with three runners who appear ready to consistently pace the Patriots.
Brady Beaudoin, Finn Payne and Thomas Scheetz, all returning members to the team, will set the tone.
“I think we’ll have a strong three up there. And then we’ll see who else comes out and shines.”
The remaining eight runners will battle amongst one another for scoring purposes.
One change this year is the home course. Instead of Willow Park, Mount Anthony will host Burr and Burton on the SVC campus on Sept. 20.
“We’ve been working on a course up there,” Mullen said. “We brought the team up there yesterday, making a few final tweaks. We’re excited, they’re excited to have a new setting. It’s beautiful.”
The season gets underway Sept. 6, when MAU travels to Rutland for a 4:15 p.m. meet.
Girls roster: Sophia Anisman, Cyra Pacher, Cara Rockwell, Ella Saccio, Eden White, Claire Zimpfer, Cree Pacher, Aubrey Sacccio, Ariana Monaco, Debra Crawford
Boys roster: Mel Herbert, Brady Beaudoin, Kale Bushee, Finn Payne, Evan Rodd, Thomas Scheetz, Jayden Thomas, Sam Tock, Skyler Martinson, Cam Casalinova, Daniel Wellspeck