THETFORD — Mount Anthony cross country returned to Bennington with a pair of ninth place finishes in the Division I state championship meet at Thetford Academy on Saturday.
Ella Saccio paced the Patriots girls, finishing the race in a smidge under 25 minutes, 24:57 to be exact. Saccio’s time earned her 49th individually.
A group of MAU runners were just behind her, with Eden White crossing the finish line five seconds later and placing 51st.
The Patriots combined for 253 points, placing them ahead of North Country (293) and Colchester (314).
Champlain Valley (27) won the championship, led by individual champion Alice Kredell’s time of 19:49.
In the boys race, Thomas Scheetz paced the Patriots with his time of 18:51.6, good for 31st overall.
MAU scored 255 points, fewer than two other schools in Division I: Colchester (271), and Brattleboro (321). St. Johnsbury Academy (44) won the title, just ahead of runner-up CVU (48). Redhawks runner Matthew Servin (16:36) raced to an individual state championship.
Sophia Anisman (58th, 25:37), Claire Zimpher (61st, 26:06), Clara Rockwell (62nd, 26:27), Cyra Pacher (63rd, 27:04) and Debra Crawford (70th, 28:19) rounded out the MAU girls placements in the group of 81 runners.
The boys race consisted of 84 runners. MAU scores included: Brady Beaudoin (55th, 20:34), Finn Payne (56th, 20:37), Samuel Tock (62nd, 21:13), Evan Rodd (68th, 22:04), Jayden Thomas (75th, 22:49) and Leo Herbert (79th, 25:06).