BENNINGTON — This weekend will mark a return 35 years in the making. The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur tournament returns to Mount Anthony Country Club for the first time since 1986.
“It’s been a long time, it’s been too long,” said Jen Steck, who is in charge of VSWGA major tournaments.
MACC was selected to host the Mid-AM this year, as well as the Senior championship in 2022 and the Amateur in 2023. What goes into selecting the course?
“We want to make sure it’s a quality course, it’s a good group of people, and that their facility can stand up to what we’re going to do,” Steck said.
Steck said the constant improvements and upgrades to MACC over the years have once again put the country club in a position to host state tournaments.
The first group of the 54 golfers will tee off at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Trisha Mahar is the lone golfer who calls MACC her home course that will compete in this weekend’s event.
“I wish we had had more representation from Mount Anthony but Trish will be a great representation for us, because she’s been a club champion also for many years in a row,” said MACC co-owner Maru León Griffin.
Griffin is excited that the work that has been put into the course over the years is paying dividends.
“I think we’ve owned the course for 15 years now, and I think we’ve seen the course conditions improve year after year; and I think the course is really the best it’s ever been,” she said.
“We’re just very excited, very excited to host a tournament. We’ve had some members that have volunteered to participate in running the tournament, which is also great to see the engagement from the membership, and really looking forward to welcoming all these players that are coming from all over the state.”