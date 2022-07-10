BENNINGTON — The state's best senior women golfers will be in town today and tomorrow, competing in the 2022 Ruth Raymond Jones Memorial Senior Championship at Mount Anthony Country Club (MACC).
The field is limited to 100 golfers for the Vermont State Women's Golf Association (VSWGA) tournament. Among them are MACC members Trisha Mahar, Suzanne Neville, Kristin Pulver and Susan Rice.
Other local golfers include Manchester Country Club's Beth Zeeman, Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker, The Golf Club at Equinox members Gail Balch and Sarah Lee and a trio of Dorset Field Club members: Thelma Pearson, Courtia Worth and Stephanie Wylie.
All competitors must be at least 50 years old. The stroke-play tournament will be split up into three divisions based on age: senior (50-64), super senior (65-69) and Legend (70+).
All three 2021 champions: Andrea Brown of Champlain Country Club (senior), Parker (legend) and Mary Jane Shomo of Rutland Country Club (super senior) return to the field in 2022 hoping to repeat.
It's the second of three VSWGA events scheduled to be held at MACC in as many years. Last fall, the Bennington course hosted the Mid-Amateur tournament. MACC is slated to host the Amateur next year.