BENNINGTON — Wednesday’s final round of the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship at Mount Anthony Country Club promises to provide some drama.
Hailey Katona, who held a comfortable six-stroke lead over the rest of the field, saw her advantage shrink to just one stroke after Tuesday's round. With 18 holes left to play, five golfers are now within 10 strokes of the leader.
After her impressive one-under-par performance on Monday, Katona faced a challenging round on Tuesday, finishing at six-over-par for a total of 147 strokes through 36 holes.
Jojo Valente and Morgan Lee both carded a one-over-par 72 on Tuesday, which proved to be the lowest total of the day. Valente (148) now holds sole possession of second place and is trailing Katona by a mere one stroke. Lee (153) climbed seven spots up the leaderboard with her solid round, going from a tie for 10th to a tie for third with Killington Golf Course’s Tiffany Maurycy.
Burr and Burton alumna Kaylie Porter shaved two strokes off her first round score, and as a result moved up two spots. Porter shot a 77 Tuesday, birdieing holes 8, 11 and 12. She heads into the final round nine strokes off Katona’s lead.
Ekwanok Country Club’s Rebecca Montgelas, who sat in fifth after Monday’s round of 78, was disqualified from the tournament.
Mount Anthony Country Club’s Pat Crossman carded her second straight round of 100 on Tuesday, moving to 53rd place.
Wednesday’s final round will be a double-tee start beginning at 8:00 a.m. with the leaders teeing off from the hole 1 tee at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Top 10 Leaderboard:
1. Hailey Katona - 147
2. Jojo Valente - 148
T3. Tiffany Maurycy - 153
T3. Morgan Lee - 153
5. Teegan Duffy - 154
6. Kaylie Porter - 156
T7. Reggie Parker - 158
T7. Kanika Gandhi - 158
T7. Jazz Bruce - 158
10. Karen Bisbee - 159