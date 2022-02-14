NORTH CLARENDON — The Mount Anthony varsity cheer team posted its best score in program history on Saturday during the VCCA meet at Mill River High School.
The Patriots scored 172 points and earned runner-up in Division I. Only Rutland (188) scored more points.
The great day didn't end there for MAU. The middle school team won the state title and the MAU youth teams swept the large team division with the blue team taking first place and the red team earning second.
The high school state championship is this Saturday at Vergennes Union High School.