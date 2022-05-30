The road to the championship for Vermont spring athletes is now clear as the Vermont Principals’ Association released playoff pairings for baseball, lacrosse, softball, ultimate frisbee and tennis on Monday. Plenty of Bennington County teams are in contention. Here is an outlook for Burr and Burton and Mount Anthony girls lacrosse.
MAU
The Patriots (7-9) are the No. 8 seed in the Division I tournament and host No. 9 Mount Mansfield (5-9) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
If MAU is to advance, look for Elyse Altland to have an impact in the playdown game. Altland leads the Patriots in scoring and the team is at their best when Altland is aggressive near the net. MAU has more than one player and Ava Elmer, Sophia Kipp, Alexis Harrington, McKenna Brighton, Roey Rella-Neill and Abby Sekora will all factor into MAU’s fate.
Taylor Lampron has improved protecting the net, including a 16-save performance in MAU’s season-finale against Rutland.
MAU and Mount Mansfield did not face each other in the regular season.
BBA
The Bulldogs earned the No. 3 seed in the Division I tournament and a bye in the playdowns. BBA will face the winner of Tuesday’s contest between No. 6 Rice (6-8) vs. No. 11 Essex (1-14-1).
The Bulldogs defeated Essex 11-3 on April 9 and did not face Rice in the regular season.
After finishing the 2021 regular season undefeated, BBA is once again a threat to win the championship.
Tatum Sands has more than 50 goals scored on the season, leading the BBA attack offensively. Sadie Stefanak has proved to be a lethal second option with 27 goals and 18 assists herself.
But BBA can beat you in a multitude of ways. Paige Samuelson and Annabelle Gray are a couple more Bulldogs who can score in bunches. If defenses are keyed in on Sands and Stefanak, BBA is more than comfortable spreading the production around.
Iris Nofziger has become the clear-cut starter in net for BBA after a preseason position battle.