BENNINGTON — A month after defeating Brattleboro in the John James final, the Mount Anthony boys soccer team welcomed the Colonels back to town on Tuesday afternoon at SVC Field.
This time neither team walked away a winner, settling for a 1-1 draw after 100 minutes of play.
“We fought, we left it all out there,” said MAU coach Mike Molloy. “I thought our effort was good.”
The Patriots were without a few key pieces, highlighted by senior Pete McKenna who remains sidelined with a pulled hamstring. MAU was also without Luke Eggsware and David LaFontaine, and Sam Umphlett was taken out of the game early on with an injury.
That forced other players onto the field and into larger roles, and the Patriots responded with a hard-fought performance.
Sebastian Romero, typically a role player for MAU, was one of those asked to do more. Romero was around the ball a lot and provided quality minutes for the shorthanded Patriots.
“We’ve asked him to play a variety of roles,” Molloy said. “He’s a hard tackler. He likes to mix it up a little bit.”
While the effort was there, the new formations showed themselves during MAU’s scoring opportunities. The Patriots had double the amount of shots as their opponent, 18 to Brattleboro’s nine, but were unable to get any in the back of the net sans a Collin Bevin score.
Bevin’s goal came midway through the second half. He received a cross from the right sideline from Evan Eggsware and used his left foot to even the score at one-all.
That’s the identity of the Patriots offense. They want to play it out wide and cross it in. Tuesday’ showing wasn’t the most efficient effort, and there’s two reasons why.
Part of it is the fact that the continuity wasn’t there with the lineup shifts. The timing looked a step off at times.
“It’s about getting guys in the right spot to finish the process,” Molloy said. “That’s what you need, one, two, three good opportunities and to take advantage of them.”
Another big factor was the play of Brattleboro goalkeeper Paul McGillion, who made six saves. McGillion is a big presence protecting the net, standing well above 6-feet and he isn’t afraid to stretch the field. There were multiple potential MAU scoring opportunities thwarted by the Brattleboro keeper before MAU could even get a shot off.
“He’s a big body to try and score on,” Molloy said.
The Patriots certainly had their chances, though.
The Eggsware-to-Bevin connection nearly resulted in a score at the 20 minute mark of the first half.
An Eggsware cross right on target gave Bevin a shot on goal, but McGillion played up and was able to deflect the shot with his hand. Bevin retained possession and was past McGillion, who remained on the ground, but a Brattleboro defender stepped between Bevin’s next shot attempt, deflecting it away.
The scoring opportunity remained alive, as Eggsware got the ball back and played it back outside, eventually sending another cross towards the net, but an attempted header was wide of the net.
Just minutes before MAU got on the board, a shot hit off the post before Brattleboro was able to clear it.
Brattleboro got on the board first, as Tate Chamberlin found the back of the net with 7 minutes remaining in the opening half.
MAU goalkeeper Aiden Moscarello made four saves.
The Patriots celebrate their senior day on Thursday when they host Hartford at 4:30 p.m.