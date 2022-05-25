BRATTLEBORO — The Mount Anthony boys and Burr and Burton girls track teams claimed the Southern Vermont League A crowns on Tuesday.
The Patriot boys won in nail-biting fashion, finishing with 111.5 points, just 1.5 points above second-place BBA.
Brooks Robson and Andrew Ponessi led the Patriots to victory, combining for five individual victories.
Robson swept all three of his individual events, winning the high jump (1.83 meters), long jump (6.36 meters) and triple jump (13.73 meters).
Ponessi was victorious in the 100 meter (11.21 seconds) and the 400 meter (52.21) while placing third in the 200 meter (23.44).
BBA’s Michael Hornby was first to cross the finish line in the 800 meter (2:17.01), one of two individual wins for the Bulldogs. Eric Mulroy won the javelin with his throw of 41.75 meters. BBA also grabbed a win in the 4x400 relay, consisting of Hornby, Austin Cox, Carson Gordon and Benjamin Dossett.
Connor Bell picked up valuable points for the Patriots with a pair of second place finishes in the javelin and pole vault, while Thomas Scheetz placed second in the 3000 meter and third in the 1500 meter. The MAU 4x100 relay team of Ponessi, Robson, Jonathan Garland and TreVaughn Barboza placed second, four spots ahead of the Bulldogs.
The MAU team victory came despite senior Isaiah Brunache missing the meet.
The relay proved to be the difference maker for the BBA girls, who swept all three events on its way to the win.
The 4x100 team of Toni Levitas, Megan Carson, Tristan Prescott and Rowan Russell crossed the finish line in 54.99 seconds, .04 seconds ahead of second-place Bellows Falls.
The Bulldogs separated themselves from the pack a bit more in the 4x400 and 4x800.
Liara Foley, Grace Cabasco, Abigail Kopeck and Levitas combined for a 4:38.87 4x400, five seconds faster than second-place Brattleboro. In the 4x800, Siobhan O’Keefe, Rorie Mara, Cabasco and Foley cruised to victory in 11:10.34, more than a half-minute better than second place.
BBA also picked up wins from O’Keefe in the 3000 meter with a time of 10:58.13, just .24 seconds faster than Rutland’s Erin Geisler.
Tristan Prescott was victorious in the triple jump (9.78 meters) for BBA (188), who won by a comfortable 70 points.
Morgan Washburn grabbed the only win of the day for MAU on the girls side in the shot put (9 meters). The Patriots girls finished in sixth place out of seven teams with 57 points, with Tiffany Carey, Sadie Korzec and River Scoggins all providing points.
SVL B
The Thetford girls (117) and Woodstock boys (119.5) finished as SVL B champions on Tuesday in Springfield. The Arlington boys (46) finished seventh while the girls finished eighth (34) out of 12 and 13 teams, respectively.
Owen Emmons raced to a first place finish in the 100 meter dash with his time of 11.89 seconds. Emmons also placed third in the 200 meter.
Kyle Hess finished third in the 110 meter hurdles (20.01) and 300 meter hurdles (47.54). Christopher Whalen rounded out top-three Eagle finishers, placing third in the 1500 meter with a time of 4:37.43.
Long Trail’s Caleb Fitzpatrick placed second in the 400 meter (54.25). LTS boys finished in 12th with eight team points.
Arlington’s Denita Moore won the girls discus (29.22 meters) and Sarah Tilley finished in second place in the triple jump (9.16 meters) for the Eagles.