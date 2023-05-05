BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton boys tennis defeated Mount Anthony 6-1 on Thursday.
Defending state champion Nick O’Donnell defeated MAU’s No. 1 singles player, Pol Cuadros 6-2, 6-0. Bulldogs No. 2 Cristo Buckley defeated his opponent, MAU’s Sam Kobik by the same margin.
Micah Whitmire secured the Patriots’ lone win in the No. 3 singles slot. The freshman dropped the first set to Lucas Arrington 6-4. But bounced back with a 6-2 victory in the second to force a super tiebreaker, which went Whitmire’s way, 10-8.
No. 4 singles between BBA’s Jorge Muro Sanchez and MAU’s Javi Campos also went to a tiebreaker, with Sanchez etching out a 10-6 victory after winning the first set 6-3 and dropping the next 3-6.
Wyatt Tuff closed out Bulldogs singles play in the No. 5 spot with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Sergi Fuster.
The Bulldogs grabbed wins in both doubles matches, winning No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-4 and No. 2 in straight 6-0, 6-0 sets.
MAU coach Jody Driscoll is pleased with the development he’s seen from his group this season.
“Even though we lost the match, our overall level of competitiveness has substantially improved,” he said. “The guys from BBA were gracious and fun to play. We look forward to our next match in a couple of weeks.”
BBA improves to 4-0 and hosts MSJ Saturday at 10 a.m. MAU travels to Brattleboro for a Friday match.
MAU and BBA will face off again next Saturday in Manchester.