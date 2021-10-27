BENNINGTON — Different field, same result. The No. 4 Mount Anthony boys soccer team continued its winning ways, downing No. 13 Rutland 8-0 in a Division I playdown match on Wednesday.
The game was moved to the Southern Vermont College soccer field after head coach Mike Molloy and Athletic Director Ashley Hoyt came to an agreement that the conditions at Spinelli Field are not currently playable for soccer.
Wednesday marked the third time the Patriots and Ravens faced off in the month of October. Although the Patriods held a 9-0 goal differential in the previous two meetings, MAU was not overlooking Rutland.
“Coming into the game, I was actually pretty nervous. Playing a team three times is never easy,” Nate Potter said.
Potter joined the scoring frenzy in the 57th minute, running into a goal. Rutland keeper Jermaine Buffum deflected a shot from the right corner, but Potter was in the right spot and bodied the deflection into the net for MAU’s seventh score of the game.
Potter has been one of the main offensive weapons for MAU during its nine game winning streak. Wednesday’s game featured five different goal scorers in a well-balanced attack. The MAU senior doesn’t care if he’s the one putting it in the back of the net, as long as MAU continues winning.
“Obviously I love scoring, but it's always good to see other boys getting in and I love when everyone's scoring,” Potter said. “Even if I don't score in a game, as long as we get the win (it) doesn't matter to me.”
It didn’t take long for MAU to gain the lead; 74 seconds, to be exact. That’s when Evan Eggsware ran up the right sideline and fired a shot that found the back of the net.
“I thought we played really well to start and we were on the front foot and they had the right attitude,” Molloy said.
The Patriots added a pair of scores in the 22nd from Jake Tibbetts and Peter McKenna in the 21st minute, and that’s when the game really started opening up.
It felt like playoff soccer in Vermont. The temperature hovered around 50 degrees, but a constant and strong wind made it feel much cooler than that. The SVC field was still very damp from Tuesday’s rain. Major divots all over the field, created within the first few minutes of play, made maneuvering around the field difficult.
Molloy was happy with how the Patriots responded to the circumstances.
“We didn't let the field or the weather or anything bother us, which is a credit to them,” Molloy said. “They just came out and worked, and I thought we were able to put the game to bed, pretty much, within that first 20 minutes.”
Collin Bevin added the fourth score, the prettiest of the day, with a little over 10 minutes left in the first half. Bevin’s kick sailed toward the goal and bent into the upper right corner. Bevin had a perfect read on the wind and used it to his advantage to put the Patriots ahead 4-0.
A pair of Silas Rella-Neill goals before the half, the second of which came on a penalty kick, built MAU’s lead to 6-0 by the break.
Potter and Bevin were responsible for the two second-half goals for MAU.
The Patriots now set their sights on Friday’s game against No. 5 Burlington. MAU will host the Seahorses at SVC field Friday at 3 p.m.
“Biggest game of the year on Friday,” Molloy said.