BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys soccer won Saturday afternoon's game against Woodstock via forfeit.
It marks the Patriots fifth consecutive victory. MAU returns to the pitch Thursday versus Rutland at 6 p.m.
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys soccer won Saturday afternoon's game against Woodstock via forfeit.
It marks the Patriots fifth consecutive victory. MAU returns to the pitch Thursday versus Rutland at 6 p.m.
Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.