BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys soccer team continued its winning ways on Friday night against Rutland, downing the Ravens 4-0.
The win is the Patriots’ sixth in a row. They appear to be a team hitting their stride as playoffs loom.
The opening 15 minutes of play were relatively quiet on both sides. Both Rutland and MAU had one shot during that stretch; neither team threatened to score as play largely remained near the middle of the field.
Nate Potter changed that with 23 minutes to play, as he received a pass near the front of the net and scored one of his two goals of the contest.
Potter’s score would be the only goal of the first half, but the Patriots picked up their play in the second half to the tune of three more goals.
MAU coach Mike Molloy was happy to see his team continue to battle.
“It shows a lot about them,” Molloy said. “I thought we played a much better second half, a lot more energy (and) the runs were better.”
Jake Tibbetts got the second half scoring started 10 minutes in, running on to an open ball and placing it into the back of the net.
Silas Rella-Neill had an impressive direct kick about 45 yards out a few minutes later. His kick bent into the top left corner of the net, giving MAU a 3-0 advantage.
Potter wrapped up the MAU scoring with 6:50 to play, heading in a great cross from Evan Egsware.
Aiden Moscarello registered five saves, protecting the MAU net in a shutout effort. Rutland’s Jermaine Buffum also had five saves.
MAU improves to 8-4 on the season. They host Burr and Burton Tuesday at 6 p.m.