MIDDLEBURY — Mount Anthony boys soccer suffered its first set back of the fall, losing 4-2 to Middlebury on Saturday.
Collin Bevin scored both MAU goals, with assists from Pete McKenna and Silas Rella-Neill.
Middlebury raced out to a 3-1 halftime lead thanks to scores from Ronen Silberman on a penalty kick, Zack Wilkerson and Ollie Anderson. Silberman tallied his second score of the day in the second half.
Bronson Schoelzel and Eddie Fallis each had an assist for Middlebury.
MAU goalkeepers split time protecting the net, Aidan Moscarello made two saves while Lucas Lincourt had five.
Middlebury’s Owen Lawton earned the win in net, finishing with seven saves.
MAU (2-1) will look to regroup Thursday night in the John James tournament against Burr and Burton at 7 p.m.