BENNINGTON —Saturday’s Division I quarterfinal boys soccer match between No. 4 Mount Anthony and No. 5 Essex had it all. The match embodied everything that’s so great about the postseason, two teams unwilling to let their season come to an end.
With the score knotted at 1-1 and under six minutes remaining in the second overtime period, the ball found Essex’s Connor Nick near the MAU goal. As Nick - who was responsible for the lone Essex goal at that point - played the right side of the net, Patriots goalkeeper Aidan Moscarello made a diving save to extend MAU’s season.
The ball deflected away from the net, but Nick was down. The junior forward remained on the field for about 20 minutes with a serious ankle injury, stopping play and leaving SVC field - which up until that point had an intense playoff atmosphere filled with fans from both teams cheering loudly - eerily silent.
“Connor going down was really hard for us to take,” said Essex coach Jake Orr. “We got a bunch of our kids in tears. I'm talking to them, and I'm almost in tears.”
That changed as Nick was escorted off the field in the back of MAU athletic director Paul Reif’s pickup truck. A soft applause ensued, followed by some words of encouragement from the injured Essex player to his teammates.
“Let’s win this goddamn game boys!” he cried out as Reif’s pickup drove slowly past the Hornets huddle.
Orr believes that hearing those words and seeing that their teammate and friend was going to be alright helped his Hornets reset.
“I think that made a big difference for a lot of the kids where they were like, okay, Connor is gonna be alright; Let's go win this game for him.”
In dramatic fashion, that’s exactly what Essex did, pulling out a victory via penalty kicks, defeating MAU 4-3.
Essex played with added emotion over the final minutes of the overtime period, sending five shots on the MAU net in as many minutes, but Moscarello stood tall, stopping all.
As the winding minutes of overtime took place, MAU’s other goalie, Lucas Lincourt began warming up on the sidelines.
After neither side could net the golden goal, it came down to penalty kicks. Patriots coach Mike Molloy opted to insert Lincourt in to protect the net.
The rationale behind doing so was Lincourt’s added size (Lincourt stands a few inches taller than Moscarello.)
The Patriots were first to shoot, sending Silas Rella-Neill in for the attempt.
Rella-Neill played the right side of the net, beating Essex goalkeeper Cameron Stultz. 1-0 MAU.
Next up, Essex’s Cooper Biederbeck evened things at 1-1 by also playing the right side of the goal.
Pete McKenna’s kick made it 2-1 Patriots as he followed suit playing the right. Lincourt almost came up with a save on Rowan Jensen’s shot, getting a hand on the ball as the Hornets defender played the right of the net, but Essex was able to even it at 2-2 as the ball deflected into the back of the net.
MAU’s Luke Rizio and Essex’s Alden Leahey traded scores as the first six players to attempt a shot were all successful.
Next up, Alex Salvesvold played the center of the net, but Stultz came up with the save. A big save gave Essex the advantage as Henry Kinney approached the net. Kinney also tested the center of the net, but had too much power behind the kick as it sailed over the crossbar.
Next up for MAU, Evan Eggsware.
Eggsware was responsible for extending MAU’s season with just 3:40 remaining in regulation. Rella-Neill sent a direct kick toward the Essex goal that was redirected by Riley Thurber and poked into the net by Eggsware. The Patriots, who had trailed since Nick’s goal with 16 minutes remaining in the first half, had extended their season thanks to a late score.
Eggsware played the left side of the net, but the ball sailed wide, setting up a must-stop for MAU to force a second round of penalty kicks.
In stepped Matteo Paganini for the Hornets. Paganini banged a shot off the right post that deflected into the net. Just like that, with one kick, MAU’s season came to an end with a crushing 4-3 defeat in a penalty kick shootout.
“Alex and Evan, you know, they miss a PK, but we're not here without the both of them throughout the season,” Molloy said.
The MAU coach said it’s a 50/50 shot when a game is determined by penalty kicks, and felt the match was evenly played throughout.
Molloy spoke highly of this year’s senior class, who have taken MAU soccer from a three and two win team in their freshman and sophomore years to back-to-back double digit victories over the past two seasons.
MAU won the Southern Vermont League title in both 2021 and 2022, and the Patriots also won the John James tournament this fall.
“I think they've left their mark,” Molloy said of his group of 12 seniors. “They just didn't get to where they wanted to go, as far as the states go.”