The Mount Anthony Nordic boys team put itself in a great position to capture a Division I state championship on Thursday at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
The Patriots ended the day in firm control of first place, with a total of 32 team points after the classical portion of the state championships. Rounding out the top-3 are CVU (70) and Mount Mansfield (86).
MAU crossed the finish line of the team relay in 26 minutes and 16 seconds, 34 seconds faster than second place CVU.
Finn Payne got the Patriots relay team out to a great start, finishing the first leg in six minutes and 9.5 seconds, giving MAU an eight second cushion from the next closest team, Burlington, from the start.
It was then Silas Rella-Neill’s turn who finished his leg in 6:44.5 as MAU maintained a seven-second lead over the field at the midway point of the relay. Peter McKenna (6:40.2) and Riley Thurber (6:41.3) closed out the win for MAU.
For winning the relay, MAU was awarded 10 team points, CVU was awarded 20 for 2nd, MMU 30 for 3rd.
In the individual races, it was that same MAU quartet that led the Patriots to a team-best score of 22.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio posted the best time of the day, crossing the finish line in 13:40.5. Rizio skies as an independent, meaning his placement does not impact the points attributed to team placement.
Following Rizio’s time was Burlington’s Nico Hochanadel (14.02.5). The first Patriot to finish was Thurber who was 3rd (14.13.), giving MAU two points for its highest placement.
All four of MAU’s racers who placed for the team finished inside the top-12: Payne (fifth overall, 14:29.4, 4 team points), McKenna (7th, 14:38.9, 6 team points) and Rella-Neill (11th, 15:03, 10 team points).
MAU is in the driver’s seat with the skate portion of the championships set for Monday in Ripton at the Rikert Nordic Center.
The MAU girls finished Thursday’s races in 4th place with 99 team points. Burlington (28), Mount Mansfield (67) and Champlain Valley (86), sit in the top-3, respectively.
Eden White crossed the finish line with the 6th fastest time, finishing in 17:08.7.
Mount Mansfield’s Hattie Barker (15:51) won the individual medal. Burlington’s Rosalie Brown (16:32.4) and CVU’s Emma Crum (16:38.5) rounded out the podium.
MAU finished its realy in 4th with a time of 32:11.9. Burlington (30:18.7) won the relay, while MMU (31:29.1) and CVU (32:06.9) rounded out the top-3.