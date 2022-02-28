RIPTON — Mount Anthony boys Nordic finished the job at Rikert Nordic Center on Monday, winning the Division I state championship for the 11th time in program history.
The Patriots put themselves in a great position during Thursday’s classical races, jumping out to a 38-point advantage over 2nd place Champlain Valley.
Monday’s skate races were more of the same. MAU won the team relay and finished with the lowest team score (28) in the individuals, expanding its lead over CVU by an additional 23 points and securing the title in dominating fashion.
While MAU cruised in Thursday’s relay, Monday was another story. By the first tag, CVU’s Matthew Servin was able to build a 5 second advantage over MAU’s Finn Payne.
Collin Bevin, inserted into the relay team, gave MAU a 2.8 second lead by the time he tagged the third leg of MAU’s relay, Peter McKenna. The Patriots junior maintained MAU’s 2.3 second lead as he tagged in the fourth and final MAU racer, Riley Thurber.
CVU’s Geo DeBrosse and Thurber were neck-and-neck on the final leg. Thurber, a great sprinter, considered letting the CVU skier catch up.
“He was right on me, I was gonna let him pass me, catch up, let him go through and then sprint, because I know I’d win [the] sprint.”
It didn’t come to that. Instead, Thurber created separation and never looked back. He distanced himself from DeBrosse by a full 10 seconds by the time he crossed the finish line, clinching the title for MAU while doing so.
After finishing as the runner-up by five points in last year’s state championship, MAU left zero doubt this time around, scoring 61 fewer points than CVU.
“The boys really just skied their hearts out today,” said MAU coach Rob Short. “They had the goal in sight and they closed it off. It was really nice to see them rebound from the loss last year. They were real hungry.”
Thurber estimates he and his teammates trained a little north of 300 hours this year between offseason work and basic training.
“We were all there this summer training our butts off. We're all pretty dedicated kids and I think it definitely paid off in the end.
Luke Rizio continued to shred the competition, winning the individual medal with his time of 12 minutes and 2.9 seconds. The closest racer was nearly a minute slower, as Burlington’s Nico Hochanadel (12:56.2) earned 2nd. Mount Mansfield’s Brady Morigeau (12:57.3) rounded out the podium.
McKenna, Thurber and Payne finished 6th through 8th respectively. Bevin rounded out the MAU team scoring with his 11th place finish.
And even after the last skier crossed the finish line and the championship was in the books, MAU scored one last victory of the year.
Rizio, though he races as an independent for Twin Valley, trains with Mount Anthony. There have been rumblings about him potentially joining the Patriots team.
As he stepped onto the podium with his medal, he took off his winter coat and revealed a MAU cross country jacket, sending the MAU crowd into a thunderous applause. And just like that, the champions gained the top skier in the state.
“We all have big plans next year. We're getting the new addition. Luke's coming in, which will be great,” Thurber said.
With not a single senior on this year’s squad, MAU is looking forward to running it back. Both Short and his athletes have lofty goals as they look to repeat.
“My goals for the next year are to do the exact same thing but win by a bigger lead,” Thurber said. “I think with our dedication, I think we can definitely show out again. So I'm excited.”
“The plan is to get as many as possible in the top 15,” Short said. “I would love to get all eight of them in the top 15.”
GIRLS
The Patriots stayed consistent in Monday’s showing finishing in fourth place, the same spot they held after Thursday’s classical race.
“We classic better than we skate but the girls kept fighting and digging in today and they skied just about the same as they did on Thursday,” Short said.
Burlington clinched the Division I title with a combined score of 55 points. Mount Mansfield (129) earned 2nd, CVU (170) came in 3rd with MAU (241) and BFA (286) rounding out the top-five.
Eden White (16.50.4) led all MAU racers with her 11th place finish.
Roey Rella-Neill, Elyse Altland, Sadie Korzec and White combined for 4th in the team relay with their time of 32:28.7. Burlington had a team-best time of 28:41.9.