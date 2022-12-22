WOODSTOCK — To say Mount Anthony boys Nordic has a great chance at repeating as Division I state champions this winter would be a disservice to the Patriots.
MAU retained the entirety of last year’s championship roster, while adding the 2022 D-I individual champion Luke Rizio, who skied 53 seconds faster than the second-place finisher at the state meet.
Barring injury, it’s MAU’s title to lose. That’s reflected in coach Rob Short’s team goals for the group.
“Repeat, try to build off our grouping, and being the fastest team out of both D-I and D-II this year,” Short said.
The lofty goals shows the potential for this group, but Short knows team’s across the state will be ready to give MAU their best.
“My big message to the boys is we were only champions for one day,” he said. “The next day, we got the target on our back, where we have to re-earn it. We’re not going into the season thinking we already have won because we still have to put in a lot of work … you never know what’s gonna happen. You never know who’s gonna show up at the state meet and race well.”
CVU placed second last year, and Mount Mansfield was competitive, as well. Both schools project to be threats again this winter.
MAU captain Pete McKenna said he and the rest of the team feel like they’re already in the process of building off last year’s success after a dedicated offseason.
“A lot of the boys all trained really hard, putting a lot of hours doing intervals and distance skis. That’s the starting block of it,” McKenna said.
The Patriots feed off friendly competition amongst themselves, pushing each other to get better while trying to improve their own time. Fellow captain Silas Rella-Neill is excited to see where that offseason work will take him and his teammates.
“I feel like this year we’re especially trying to beat ourselves from last year, and just see how much we can improve in one year,” Rella-Neill said.
That friendly competition extends beyond the individual. The Patriots push each other to be better, too.
“We all work hard with each other within a community,” McKenna said. “We try to race each other and beat each other in the races. It’s a really good relationship we all have with each other.”
Rizio trained with MAU over the past couple of seasons while racing as an independent for Twin Valley.
“It’s great to see, he’s been part of this team for so long without being able to claim the recognition of being part of the team,” Short said. “He’s happy to finally be in a MAU race suit, which is cool. And he’s definitely going to help.”
The Patriots begin their season today at Wild Wings.