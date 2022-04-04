BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony lacrosse started its season with a 13-4 home victory over Hoosick Falls/Tamarac Monday afternoon.
The Patriots controlled the pace from the opening whistle to grab a win in their season-opener. Tyler DeBoer had a game-high 5 goal performance. The sophomore outscored the Wildcats by himself. DeBoer was set up by passes from teammates near the goal on 3 of his scores, though he netted the first MAU goal of the season all by himself.
The Wildcats were called for slashing 34 seconds into the first quarter, giving MAU a one minute man advantage. The Patriots showed patience on the attack and with the advantage winding down to its final seconds, DeBoer netted the first score of the season with 10:32 left in the first.
That set the tone for the remaining 45-plus minutes of action, as MAU jumped out to a 3-1 lead by the end of the quarter and held the lead the rest of the way. Chase Gauthier and James Murphy joined DeBoer in the MAU scoring column in the first quarter.
Murphy, a freshman, had a strong varsity debut. He tallied 2 goals on 7 shots and added 2 assists. His other goal put a bow on the MAU victory. With just over a minute on the game clock and MAU leading 12-4 the freshman midfielder spun past a Wildcat defender while absorbing contact, maintained his balance and sprinted past another couple defenders in the middle of the field and put the ball into the back of the net.
MAU co-coach Paul Reif wasn’t surprised Murphy was able to impact the game.
“His lacrosse IQ is a lot higher for being as young as he is and he's got a great shot,” Reif said. “He's a physical kid, he's athletic, so I think it really helps his game. He's got a lot to learn coming up to this level, but he's proven himself.”
Tatum Stratton, another freshman, played the role of face-off specialist and helped the Patriots win 9 out 16.
While the underclassmen played well, Reif said the key to the game was relying on the returning players.
“I think we just put the ball in the hands of our older guys, more experienced guys. Beginning of the season, there's a lot of kinks to work out and we're still working on some stuff. But you know, having some experienced guys on both ends really helps us.”
That experience proved beneficial on Monday. Going against a younger Wildcats team, players like Nate Potter (1 goal, 2 assists) and Aiden Moscarello (2 goals, team-high 4 ground balls) did their part in the win.
The upperclassmen leadership also extends to the other side of the field, anchored by senior goalie Hayden Gaudette who made 17 saves.
Reif described his defense as “very athletic.”
“They can move quick, they're able to get to their slides very, very quickly.”
More than their athletic ability, the MAU coach said it's their mentality that helps this group perform at a high level.
“We just got a lot of guys that want to grind right now to tell you the truth. And they take it personally, even when there is a mistake out there, they don't want to let one in.”
All in all, Reif was happy with his team's performance but understands the season is a long journey.
"Every day we're improving. We got a long ways to go. Our goal in the end is the reach the championship game, and this is a great first step."
MAU will look to make it 2-0 on the season Thursday when they host South Burlington at 4 p.m.