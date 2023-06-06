MORETOWN — It's been more than two decades, but Mount Anthony boys lacrosse is heading back to the state championship.
The No. 3 Patriots defeated No. 2 Harwood 8-7 on Tuesday afternoon behind a balanced offensive approach and stellar goalie play courtesy of Landon Brimmer.
Brimmer made 19 total saves, keeping the Patriots within striking distance throughout.
Lucas Lincourt got the scoring started for MAU, and the Patriots and Highlanders remained tied, 2-2, through one quarter of action.
Tyler DeBoer added the first of his team-high three scores early in the second quarter, and the Patriots held a 4-3 lead going into halftime.
MAU maintained a 6-5 lead after three and closed out the victory in the fourth. It's the program's first trip to the state championship game since 2001, when the Patriots defeated Rutland 9-8 in the Division I final.