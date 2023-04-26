BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse extended its winning streak to four straight Tuesday night, besting Brattleboro 14-5 in Southern Vermont League action.
Gavin Schnoop started the offense for the Patriots, controlling 16 of the game's 19 face offs. Henry Frechette and Tyler DeBoer led the way offensively, each scoring four goals. Frechette added three assists to his box score, staying active in all facets of the game. Aiden Moscarello (two goals, one assist), Lucas Lincourt (two goals) and Colin Bevin (two goals) rounded out the MAU scoring.
The Patriots get a week off before their next contest, a home match with Stratton Mountain slated for May 3.