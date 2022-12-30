BENNINGTON — With Mount Anthony leading 98-54 and just under a minute to play in Thursday night’s game, the student section at Kate’s Gym was clamoring for more of the tenacious pressure defense they’d seen all night and a chance to break 100 points.
North Warren (Chestertown, N.Y.) looked content to let the clock run out, though, and coach Hunter Stratton made the classy move and called his dogs off for the last 40 seconds of a dominant win.
Carter Thompson was electric on offense with 39 points, driving strong through the lane all night while effectively mixing in outside shooting (five three-pointers).
Braeden Billert was stout on the inside, falling just short of a double-double with 8 points and 13 rebounds and clogging things up in the paint for North Warren.
“Yeah, [Braeden’s] just our rock,” Stratton said after the game. “He does all the little things and is such an important piece for our team no matter what he puts up scoring. He’s done so much for us and without him we would not be winning these games.”
Coming off the bench, Austin Belville stuffed the stat sheet, as well. He had 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.
Despite the lopsided score, the first quarter of the game was very competitive, with several lead changes, and Mount Anthony up just 21-19 through the first 8 minutes. The even play wouldn’t last, though.
With relentless running of the floor, quick ball movement and a capable bench rotating in, the Patriots wore the visitors out. At the defensive end of the floor, they completely locked the Cougars down for over six minutes in the second period while on a 20-0 run. The Patriots outscored them 30-7 over the entire quarter for a comfortable 51-26 halftime lead.
“We go deep, and we go fast,” said Stratton. “We want to wear teams out for the second half. We’re a deep team. We have people that are coming in and out constantly, and it’s going to help us out in the long run.”
It was much of the same in the third frame, which belonged to Shemar Sookdar. He dropped 9 of his 11 points on the night as part of another 30-point quarter for the Patriots, as well as recording 3 of his half-dozen steals. The lightning-quick sophomore was the catalyst for a defense that forced 17 turnovers in the game, and turned many of those into points in transition.
“He’s all over the place… He knows the game, he’s always in the right place,” Stratton said of Sookdar. “He’s a great player, couldn’t be here without him, either.”
Riding another avalanche of scoring in the third, the Patriots started to open it up and have a little fun. Late in the quarter, Thompson hit Sookdar with a perfect behind the back pass in the paint, but Sookdar lost the handle. Thompson hustled back to keep the Cougars from converting on the turnover in transition, barreling into the bleachers as he broke up a pass that would have led to an easy layup.
Thompson decided it was worth one more try on the next trip up the floor, and this time Belville converted the layup.
Up 81-39 after three, Stratton was able to empty his bench and let the reserves log significant minutes. Senior big man Tyrese Pratt had 5 of his 7 boards in the final quarter, including one on a pretty put-back layup. Finn McRae also converted a four-point play after being fouled on a successful three-point attempt.
Stratton was pleased with the all- around effort after the game.
“I think this is probably the best altogether game we’ve played so far, just between offense and defense,” Stratton said. “We’re getting better at it every day, and if we play like that we can probably beat anyone.”
Mount Anthony improves to 3-2 on the season. They’ll next be at home against Pittsfield on Jan. 3.