BENNINGTON — If you’re a fan of offensive basketball, go ahead and clear your calendar for Jan. 16’s rematch between Mount Anthony and Hoosick Falls boys basketball.
The border rivals put on a clinic Tuesday night inside Kates Gym, trading shots from deep in a 3-point barrage that ultimately went MAU’s way, outlasting the Panthers 77-76 in an instant classic.
MAU connected on a staggering 19 triples, while Hoosick Falls hit 11 as a team. The rivalry game felt more like a 3-point contest than a regular season basketball game most of the night, as corner 3-balls were matched on the other end of the floor with jumpers from the top of the key.
In the end, a friendly bounce of the basketball proved to be the deciding factor.
Knotted at 76 with 10 seconds left, MAU guard Carter Thompson drove to the hoop looking to make the game-winning play. As he approached the paint, he drew contact and fell to the floor, forcing the referees to make a call. Thompson drew the foul with 6.3 seconds remaining and headed to the line in a one-and-one situation.
With the MAU student section collectively on its feet, Thompson released the free throw. It appeared long, clanking off the back rim, but the ball shot straight up into the air and down through the hoop. A little bit of “home rims'' gave the Patriots the one-point advantage. Thompson missed his second shot at the line, and the Panthers secured the rebound and called time out for a chance at the win.
The Panthers advanced the ball into the front court and burned another timeout with 2.6 seconds remaining. Panthers coach Mike Lilac elected to give his best player, Jake Sparks, a look for the win. Sparks was on fire all night, with 31 points despite facing foul trouble in the second half. A great in-bounds pass directly in front of the Hoosick Falls bench gave Sparks, who separated from his defender near the hoop, a look at the rim in the closing seconds. The Panthers senior caught the ball and had a good chance for the winning bucket, but the basketball spun around the rim and out.
Sparks was given another chance, as Hoosick Falls retained possession on the baseline with 0.5 seconds remaining. A contested shot from just outside the paint once again rolled around the rim, and out. Mount Anthony survived for the win in what Patriots coach Hunter Stratton said could be a turning point for his program.
“That’s a huge step in the right direction,” Stratton said after the win. “It shows our progress as a program and all the work that they’ve been putting in.”
Making the win even more satisfying for MAU is the fact that it got contributions across the board.
Tatum Stratton was scorching hot in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 straight points for the Patriots in a 3 minute stretch. It started with a 3-pointer from the left corner at the 5:20 mark, tying the game at 64-all after matching Mat Kempf’s make from deep.
Stratton made two more makes from the same spot on the following two Patriots possessions. He had a heat-check the next time MAU had the basketball, banking-in a step-back 3-pointer from the left wing to give MAU a 73-70 lead with 2:48 left and sending the Kates Krazies into an absolute frenzy.
Kempf silenced the MAU faithful by matching Stratton’s 3-pointer with his own 10 seconds later, bringing the score to 73-73. Kempf finished his night with 20 points, including six makes from behind the arc.
Stratton (19 points) finished his scoring spree with a free throw 23 seconds later, giving the Patriots the lead once again.
While Stratton’s fourth quarter heroics certainly sticks out, Shemar Sookdar started the second half in a strong way for MAU.
The sophomore guard closed out the first half by swishing a corner three at the buzzer despite being tightly defended. Sookdar, who finished with a team-high 25 points, let that momentum ride right into the second half. He splashed in a 3-pointer from the top of the key to get the third quarter scoring started at the 6:39 mark, and followed that with a steal and score in transition 10 seconds later, giving MAU a 41-37 lead at the time thanks to his individual mini-run.
Carter Thompson’s 18 points, and his five 3-pointers, was another key cog in an MAU offense that, according to coach Stratton, operated as planned on Tuesday.
“That's what we're trying to do, is score 70-plus points and get the ball on the floor,” he said.
It worked Tuesday, and if the Patriots can continue this sort of pace offensively, they’ll quickly become one of the most fun teams to watch in the state.
MAU (2-2) remains at home Friday at 5:30 when they host North Warren Central. Hoosick Falls is at Tamarac Friday at 7:30 p.m.