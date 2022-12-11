RUTLAND — Essex senior forward Josh Brown was on fire in Saturday’s North-South Classic game against Mount Anthony, pouring in 33 points in the Hornets 74-56 win over the Patriots.
Brown scored 25 of those in the first half, helping Essex race out to a 42-20 halftime lead.
Carter Thompson paced the Patriots with his 21 points, with 17 of those coming in the second half as MAU attempted a comeback bid.
MAU cut its deficit to 12 late in the fourth, but were unable to close the gap further.
Braeden Billert, typically a starter for MAU, came off the bench and was on a minutes restriction as he recovers from an appendectomy, according to coach Hunter Stratton.
Assistant coaches Kyle Callanan and Tyler Champagne co-coached MAU, as Stratton served the second game of his two-game suspension after being ejected from last season’s Feb. 26 game at Burlington.
MAU (0-1) returns to the court Tuesday, hosting Burr and Burton (1-0) at 7 p.m. inside Kates Gymnasium.