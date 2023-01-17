HOOSICK, N.Y. — Four Patriots scored in double digits Monday night as Mount Anthony boys basketball defeated Hoosick Falls 73-60.
Carter Thompson led the charge for MAU with his 21 point outing. Thompson did much of his work in the first half (17 points) as the Patriots raced out to a 42-24 lead by halftime.
Sophomore Brady Mann poured in a career-high 17 points for the Panthers, including 8 in the fourth quarter.
Jake Sparks, who scored 31 the last time these two teams met on Dec. 20, was limited to 11 points Monday. Andrew Sparks (13) rounded out Hoosick Falls players in double digits.
Josh Worthington added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for MAU. Braeden Billert (11) and Shemar Sookdar (10) also provided MAU with some offense.
MAU (5-5) plays at Springfield Friday at 7 p.m. while Hoosick Falls played at Berlin/New Lebanon Tuesday night.