MAU basketball 12/13/2022 vs BBA (copy)

Mount Anthony guard Shemar Sookdar sets for a 3-point shot during a Dec. 13 game against Burr and Burton. Sookdar scored 10 points in Monday's win over Hoosick Falls.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HOOSICK, N.Y. — Four Patriots scored in double digits Monday night as Mount Anthony boys basketball defeated Hoosick Falls 73-60.

Carter Thompson led the charge for MAU with his 21 point outing. Thompson did much of his work in the first half (17 points) as the Patriots raced out to a 42-24 lead by halftime.

Sophomore Brady Mann poured in a career-high 17 points for the Panthers, including 8 in the fourth quarter.

Jake Sparks, who scored 31 the last time these two teams met on Dec. 20, was limited to 11 points Monday. Andrew Sparks (13) rounded out Hoosick Falls players in double digits.

Josh Worthington added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for MAU. Braeden Billert (11) and Shemar Sookdar (10) also provided MAU with some offense.

MAU (5-5) plays at Springfield Friday at 7 p.m. while Hoosick Falls played at Berlin/New Lebanon Tuesday night.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.