Mount Anthony's Sam Thompson (left, 18) battles for the ball with Brattleboro's Emmett Hoyer during a match in Bennington last fall. Thompson assisted on MAU's lone goal in its season-opening win Saturday against Hartford.

HARTFORD — The Zeb Miner era of Mount Anthony boys soccer began with a 1-0 road victory over Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Luke Rizio was responsible for the lone score, powering a shot from outside the penalty box through the upper corner. Sam Thompson fed Rizio on the score.

Landon Brimmer had a strong debut protecting the Patriots’ net, stopping all six shots that came his way. MAU’s back line played well as a unit, limiting the amount of shots Hartford was able to fire off.

The Patriots remain on the road, visiting Champlain Valley Tuesday at 4 p.m.

