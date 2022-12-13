BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys basketball provided its fans an early Christmas present inside a packed and loud Kates Gym Tuesday night, defeating rival Burr and Burton 59-38.
The Patriots pushed the pace from the opening tip, which coach Hunter Stratton said allowed his team to get into a rhythm offensively.
“If we're not attacking then we're not going to score,” Stratton said.
The Patriots also benefited from their relentless pursuit on the boards, getting second and sometimes third shot opportunities thanks to offensive rebounds. MAU made the most of those extra looks, turning them into 23 points.
The Patriots were especially active on the offensive boards in the first half, finishing with as many second chance points (17) as BBA had total points through two quarters. That helped MAU build a 13 point lead by halftime.
Starting Patriots guards Carter Thompson and Shemar Sookdar set the tone, racing down the floor with the basketball and starting fast breaks every opportunity they had. Thompson finished with a game-high 22 points in the win while Sookdar added five.
Defensively, MAU held the Bulldogs to just five points outside of the paint all night. BBA appeared committed to getting the basketball near the hoop, and while it was effective at times, it wasn’t enough to keep up with the Patriots' aggressive and relentless offensive attack. BBA trimmed its deficit to nine early in the fourth quarter, but their inability to hit jump shots proved too much to overcome.
Julien Halstead was the biggest beneficiary of the BBA scheme, scoring a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs. He added an emphatic block on a Sookdar layup attempt in the second quarter, swatting away the shot with force.
Braeden Billert received more minutes than he played in MAU’s season-opener, and the Patriots looked their best with the senior on the floor. Billert is still working back into playing shape after undergoing an appendectomy just 24 hours after he helped lead MAU football to its first state championship in nearly three decades.
The forward is a matchup problem in the post, using every bit of his 6’3” 245 pound frame to get to his spot. While he’s more than comfortable scoring on the block and utilizing an up-and-under to free himself from his defender, Billet’s just as comfortable letting it fly from behind the arc.
The senior splashed home four makes from 3-point range on Tuesday, finishing with 14 points.
“He does everything,” Stratton said.
Billert's ability to play multiple positions allows Stratton to tinker with his lineups. He inserted sophomore Drelend Carey at the 4 and Tyrese Pratt in the 5 against BBA, putting Billert at the 3.
“That gives us some different size and a different look. To have the luxury to do that, that's huge for us,” Stratton said.
When BBA got back within single digits in the fourth quarter, trailing 42-33 with 6 minutes left to play, it was the duo of Billert and Thompson who put the game away for good.
Thompson stopped the bleeding with a score on the following possession. After a MAU stop, Billert fired a football-style pass down the court to Thompson, who converted the fast break chance with another bucket, sending the MAU student section into a frenzy. That play sparked a 15-2 MAU over a 5 minute stretch that sealed the victory for the home team.
Kates Gym was as loud as it's been in years on Tuesday night. Stratton believes the energy and enthusiasm from the fan base, affectionately referred to as the “Kates Krazies” is carrying over from MAU football’s title win.
“The Kates Krazies are awesome. I think it started with football … to see some winning in the school, it just brings excitement,” Stratton said. “Hopefully we can keep winning and keep them excited.”
MAU’s (1-1) next opportunity for a win comes Saturday at 1 p.m. in Rutland as the Patriots face Champlain Valley in the North-South Classic. BBA (1-1) will look to regroup Dec. 21 for its home-opener against Mount St. Joseph.