BENNINGTON — There’s a culture change happening inside Kates Gymnasium. For first year Mount Anthony boys varsity basketball head coach Hunter Stratton, everything starts with energy.
“A quiet gym is a losing gym,” Stratton told his players during Tuesday’s practice.
It wasn’t quiet for long. Whether it was the music blaring during shooting drills or the defense communicating with each other on the court, the Patriots brought the noise as they continued to prepare for their season opener on Saturday against CVU.
“I think the biggest thing is we’ve just had so much energy in the gym,” Stratton said.
Stratton takes over a team that went 4-5 in a shortened 2020-2021 season and bowed out of the playoffs in the first round. The Patriots roster is a blend of returning players (six) and newcomers to the varsity level (seven).
Most notably, the Patriots will have to figure out a way to fill Gavin Johnson’s production. Johnson was a four-year member of the varsity team and was the centerpiece offensively.
Stratton said he’ll look to guys like returning players Austin Grogan and Carter Thompson to help fill that void.
Grogan is a disrupter on defense and will be asked to put the ball in the bucket often for MAU. Thompson started as a freshman last season, and Stratton is pleased with how much he has developed his game over the past year.
Braeden Billert is arguably the player best suited to slip into that role left by Johnson, as Billert can use his big body in the paint to grab rebounds and finish close to the rim. Billet also has a smooth jump shot in his arsenal, and isn’t afraid to let it fly from deep.
“Those three guys are gonna be huge for us this year, and I think they’ll fill that void that Gavin left pretty well,” Stratton said. “I think they will exceed a lot of people’s expectations.”
Exceeding expectations is on the minds of guys like Grogan, who is hoping to help take the program to new heights.
“Hunter and the new guys have been great. They’ve brought a lot more energy,” Grogan said. “He’s confident in us, he’s got us playing good basketball right now. I think we’re gonna shock a lot of people this year. We’re gonna make a run this year, it’s gonna be a lot different than how it’s been.”
If MAU is to achieve what its setting out to do, they will need to get solid contributions from the new members of the team. The Mount Anthony coaching staff said first year varsity players Tyresse Pratt, Finn Mcrae and Austin Belville have been impressing during the preseason and have carved out roles on the team.
Among the new guys, nobody on the team may have a bigger impact than senior Caz Armoroso.
“He’s gonna be a big part of what we’re doing this year,” Stratton said. “I think he’ll be getting a lot of minutes and will be a big time player for us.”
He played junior varsity last season, but has caught the eye of the coaching staff. Armoroso is ready to help change the narrative of MAU basketball.
“I set a high bar for myself and our team,” Armoroso said. “I think we will be better than last year.”
Part of the culture change is taking place off the court. The team has been active in the community, even before its season officially began. MAU basketball has handed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need and hosted a youth basketball clinic, all before playing its first regular season game.
Assistant coach DeShawn Hamlet said these sorts of off the court activities help build a family like atmosphere within the team.
The players agree.
“I feel like that’s just gonna make us closer and overall just gonna make us better throughout the year,” Grogan said.
So how good can they be?
Stratton didn’t hesitate when asked about where he wants his team to be at the end of the year.
“I want to win a state championship, that’s my number one goal,” he said. “I think we have the guys to do it.”
The first year coach called it a process, but one he believes is achievable.
“We’re just trying to like every day to make sure that the guys get better in practice. I think so far we’ve been successful. And if we can continue to carry that throughout the season, I think we’re gonna be a force when playoffs come, I really do.”
That process begins on Saturday, as MAU faces off against CVU in its season opener.
Roster: Caz Armoroso, Connor Barrett, Austin Belville, Braeden Billert, Cole Gino, Austin Grogan, Finn McRae, Nate Potter, Tyrese Pratt, Carter Thompson, Ian White, Aaron Whitman, Josh Worthington