BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys basketball team hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament inside Kate’s Gymnasium on Saturday.

A total of 30 teams in multiple divisions took to the court.

WINNERS

Middle school boys: ‘Boston 3 Party’ Rhys Jones, Jack McCostis, Joe Livingston

Middle school girls: Abby Foster, Isabelle Pratt, Sadie Sekora

Varsity girls: ‘Mavericks’ Cameron Tetlow, Katrina Gordon, Peyton Guay, Macy Mathews

Varsity boys: Ian White, Nate Potter, Finn McCrae

Men’s co-champions: ‘Team Paolo’ Dylan Babson, Abe Amidon, Tyler Champagne

‘Ham and cheese’ DeShawn Hamlet, Daemond Carter, Zapree Pelizer, Gacaun Ellis

The event raised around $2,000 for the program, according to MAU boys basketball head coach Hunter Stratton.

