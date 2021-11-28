BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony boys basketball team hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament inside Kate’s Gymnasium on Saturday.
A total of 30 teams in multiple divisions took to the court.
WINNERS
Middle school boys: ‘Boston 3 Party’ Rhys Jones, Jack McCostis, Joe Livingston
Middle school girls: Abby Foster, Isabelle Pratt, Sadie Sekora
Varsity girls: ‘Mavericks’ Cameron Tetlow, Katrina Gordon, Peyton Guay, Macy Mathews
Varsity boys: Ian White, Nate Potter, Finn McCrae
Men’s co-champions: ‘Team Paolo’ Dylan Babson, Abe Amidon, Tyler Champagne
‘Ham and cheese’ DeShawn Hamlet, Daemond Carter, Zapree Pelizer, Gacaun Ellis
The event raised around $2,000 for the program, according to MAU boys basketball head coach Hunter Stratton.