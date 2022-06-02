MAU BASE 4/13/22 (copy)

Connor Hannan gets under a pop up in foul territory during a game earlier this season.

SOUTH BURLINGTON — No. 9 Mount Anthony baseball’s season came to an end on Thursday as the Patriots fell 6-0 to South Burlington in a Division I playdown.

Evan LaMothe limited the MAU bats to just two hits through six innings of action. LaMothe picked up the win, striking out 11 batters and walking one. He helped his own cause at the dish, driving in two runs on one hit.

South Burlington pushed in four runs in the fifth inning to secure the win.

Connor Hannan drew the start for MAU, lasting 4 2/3 innings. Hannah allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits, three walks and one strikeout.

Carter Thompson went two-for-three at the plate for the Patriots, who end their season with an 8-9 record.

