Mount Anthony's Josh Worthington, seen here pitching for Post 13 during a game last summer, delivered a clutch hit in the sixth inning of MAU's 6-4 win over Hoosick Falls on Saturday.

 Banner file photo
HOOSICK, N.Y. — Josh Worthington’s two run single in the top of the sixth inning was the difference maker Saturday, as Mount Anthony baseball downed Hoosick Falls 6-4 in the latest rendition of the border rivalry.

Nat Greenslet pitched six innings for Patriots, allowing four runs (three earned), six hits, walking five and striking out four.

Hoosick Falls’ bats got to the MAU starter in the bottom of the third, as brothers Jake and Andrew Sparks hit back-to-back solo home runs. That evened things at two, as MAU’s Sean Moriarty hit a 2-run home run to left field the inning prior.

Worthington came on to pitch the final inning for the Patriots and earned the save. The MAU senior gave up a single to AJ Brown, but retired the other three Panthers via strikeouts.

Hoosick Falls turned to freshman Luke Nicholas on the mound in its fifth game in as many days. Nicholas allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits, walking two batters and striking out six. Jake Sparks came on in relief, recording the last two outs, both strikeouts.

Hoosick Falls (5-7) gets some well-earned rest, as the Panthers are off until Tuesday when they head to Greenwich. MAU (3-2) faces another rival on the road, Brattleboro, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

