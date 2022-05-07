WINDSOR — Mount Anthony baseball won its fourth straight game on Saturday, taking care of Windsor 11-1.
Matt Waseluski got the baseball for the Patriots and went the distance, allowing five hits while walking and striking out one batter.
A five run top of the third broke the game open. Jake Tibbetts drove in two with a single to left, and an error by Windsor’s right fielder allowed three more Patriots to cross the plate on a fly ball off the bat of Colby Granger.
Tibbetts led the charge with four RBIs on the day. MAU improves to 7-3 on the season and hosts Burr and Burton on Monday in Bennington at 4:30 p.m.