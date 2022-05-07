MANCHPOST13JUNE29 (copy)

Jake Tibbetts slides into third base during a 2021 game. Tibbetts led the MAU bats with 4 RBIs during Saturday's 11-1 win over Windsor. 

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
WINDSOR — Mount Anthony baseball won its fourth straight game on Saturday, taking care of Windsor 11-1.

Matt Waseluski got the baseball for the Patriots and went the distance, allowing five hits while walking and striking out one batter.

A five run top of the third broke the game open. Jake Tibbetts drove in two with a single to left, and an error by Windsor’s right fielder allowed three more Patriots to cross the plate on a fly ball off the bat of Colby Granger.

Tibbetts led the charge with four RBIs on the day. MAU improves to 7-3 on the season and hosts Burr and Burton on Monday in Bennington at 4:30 p.m.

