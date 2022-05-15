MAU BASE 4/18/22 (copy)

Colby Granger fires a pitch during a home game earlier this season. Granger pitched two innings in relief during MAU's 10-5 win over Rutland on Saturday. 

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

RUTLAND — Mount Anthony baseball earned a 10-5 win over Rutland on Saturday. Tanner Bushee drew the start and snagged the win for the Patriots, striking out six over four innings of work.

Colby Granger (two innings) and Connor Barret (one inning) combined to finish out the MAU win.

Rutland and MAU traded a run each in the first frame. MAU responded with a three-run second inning, highlighted by a two-run double to center by Josh Worthington.

Worthington, Finn McRae and Aaron Whitman each had two RBIs in the win.

It’s the Patriots’ fifth win in their last six games, with the lone loss coming against Burr and Burton last Tuesday.

MAU improves to 8-4 on the season and hosts Brattleboro Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.