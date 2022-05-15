RUTLAND — Mount Anthony baseball earned a 10-5 win over Rutland on Saturday. Tanner Bushee drew the start and snagged the win for the Patriots, striking out six over four innings of work.
Colby Granger (two innings) and Connor Barret (one inning) combined to finish out the MAU win.
Rutland and MAU traded a run each in the first frame. MAU responded with a three-run second inning, highlighted by a two-run double to center by Josh Worthington.
Worthington, Finn McRae and Aaron Whitman each had two RBIs in the win.
It’s the Patriots’ fifth win in their last six games, with the lone loss coming against Burr and Burton last Tuesday.
MAU improves to 8-4 on the season and hosts Brattleboro Monday at 4:30 p.m.